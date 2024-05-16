IBM Storage Scale is software-defined file and object storage that enables organizations to build a global data platform for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), advanced analytics, and other demanding workloads.
Unlike traditional applications that work with structured data, today’s performance-intensive AI and analytics workloads operate on unstructured data, such as documents, audio, images, videos, and other objects.
IBM Storage Scale software provides global data abstraction services that seamlessly connect multiple data sources across multiple locations, including non-IBM storage environments. It’s based on a massively parallel file system and can be deployed on multiple hardware platforms including x86, IBM Power, IBM zSystem mainframes, ARM-based POSIX client, virtual machines, and Kubernetes.
Storage Scale is widely used for high-performance computing, data-intensive technical computing, big data, and analytics, and these applications have recently been complemented by many new machine learning and AI workloads.
Storage Scale also provides the foundation for IBM Fusion and the IBM Fusion HCI appliance, which enable organizations to quickly and flexibly deploy OpenShift applications and IBM watsonx.
Build a globally connected high-performance infrastructure, that is flexible for multiple concurrent workloads.
Protect data and harden resiliency from attacks or unforeseen downtime and keep your systems on and accessible.
Create an open hybrid cloud and connected data platform that modernizes infrastructure with global data unification.
Give your applications the choice of interfaces to the data it needs with a high-performance S3 interface for your file and object data.
Leverage software services that are easy to configure and manage while providing the capabilities for AI, HPC and enterprise workloads.
Get support for GPU direct storage (GDS), NVIDIA SuperPOD and NVIDIA AI solutions with three easy-to-install configurations.
Access a high-performance interface and simple to deploy and grow storage solution for containers.
Make the most of IBM Storage Scale Hadoop connector that supports Cloudera Analytics and Apache Spark.
Leverage comprehensive resiliency while protecting your data with IBM SafeGuarded Copy, incorporating the optional IBM CyberVault component.
Learn, develop and test with IBM Storage Scale for free.
Get an IBM Storage Scale monthly data management edition license.
Get a perpetual license with IBM Storage Scale's data management edition.
Free for non-production use up to 12TB
Flexible monthly pricing options
Flexible monthly pricing options
Creates a single global namespace of high performance or tiered data using new or current storage
A complete installation kit to deploy IBM Storage Scale on either x86 or Power servers
Includes installation packages for NFS, SMB, Object, protocol nodes and HDFS connector support
Includes foundation for cluster computing, AI or corporate data lake.
* Price shown excludes any applicable taxes
Read how the University of Birmingham drives innovative research forward by taking control of their data.
Find out how pixitmedia keeps the action rolling in the media and entertainment industry.
Discover how the Danish Meteorological Institute teams with IBM to adopt a modernized, more sustainable storage system.
Get a comprehensive overview of how AI, machine learning, and deep learning are now essential components of digital transformation initiatives.
Discover how the IBM Unified Data Foundation infrastructure plays an important role in delivering the persistence storage to containerized applications with IBM Storage Scale Container Native Storage Access.
Discover how IBM Global Data Platform allows customers to access and deploy to anyone, no matter where they are located on the edge, in the data center or in the cloud.
Discover how IBM Storage Scale container native storage access brings even more simplicity for applications and the global parallel file system that makes hybrid cloud easier.
This video explains the features of IBM Storage Scale and demonstrates cyber-resilient architectures based on Storage Scale's features.
Discover the easiest way to deploy IBM Storage Scale with performance and capacity that scales from 1 to over 1000 nodes.
Consolidate data on-premises, from edge to cloud with industry-leading software-defined object storage.
Consolidate data with software efficiency and cloud scalability.
