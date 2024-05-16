Home Storage Software Suite Scale IBM Storage Scale
Software-defined storage for building a global AI / HPC / analytics data platform
IBM Storage Scale is software-defined file and object storage that enables organizations to build a global data platform for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), advanced analytics, and other demanding workloads.

Unlike traditional applications that work with structured data, today’s performance-intensive AI and analytics workloads operate on unstructured data, such as documents, audio, images, videos, and other objects.

IBM Storage Scale software provides global data abstraction services that seamlessly connect multiple data sources across multiple locations, including non-IBM storage environments. It’s based on a massively parallel file system and can be deployed on multiple hardware platforms including x86, IBM Power, IBM zSystem mainframes,        ARM-based POSIX client, virtual machines, and Kubernetes.

Storage Scale is widely used for high-performance computing, data-intensive technical computing, big data, and analytics, and these applications have recently been complemented by many new machine learning and AI workloads.

Storage Scale also provides the foundation for IBM Fusion and the IBM Fusion HCI appliance, which enable organizations to quickly and flexibly deploy OpenShift applications and IBM watsonx.
Gartner has recognized IBM as a leader in distributed file and object storage.

Forrester TEI report: Discover the economic benefits and how to optimize the TCO of a global data platform.

On-demand webinar: Accelerating AI and IBM watsonx with NVIDIA GPU access and hybrid cloud by design
Benefits Improve performance for AI workloads

Build a globally connected high-performance infrastructure, that is flexible for multiple concurrent workloads.

 De-risk the business

Protect data and harden resiliency from attacks or unforeseen downtime and keep your systems on and accessible.

 Connect and optimize all your data

Create an open hybrid cloud and connected data platform that modernizes infrastructure with global data unification.
Features
High performance object storage

Give your applications the choice of interfaces to the data it needs with a high-performance S3 interface for your file and object data.
Plug-and-play data services

Leverage software services that are easy to configure and manage while providing the capabilities for AI, HPC and enterprise workloads.
NVIDIA and IBM Storage Scale

Get support for GPU direct storage (GDS), NVIDIA SuperPOD and NVIDIA AI solutions with three easy-to-install configurations.
Kubernetes and IBM Storage Scale

Access a high-performance interface and simple to deploy and grow storage solution for containers.
Cloudera and IBM Storage Scale

Make the most of IBM Storage Scale Hadoop connector that supports Cloudera Analytics and Apache Spark.

 Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud Base with IBM Storage Scale
Cyber resilient data

Leverage comprehensive resiliency while protecting your data with IBM SafeGuarded Copy, incorporating the optional IBM CyberVault component.

 Data resiliency with IBM Storage Scale (57:25)
Pricing plans
IBM Storage Scale Developer Edition Free edition

Learn, develop and test with IBM Storage Scale for free.

 

 Try the free edition IBM Storage Scale Data Management Monthly License Starting at USD 19.10* terabyte

Get an IBM Storage Scale monthly data management edition license.

 Purchase now IBM Storage Scale Data Management Perpetual License Starting at USD 656.00* terabyte

Get a perpetual license with IBM Storage Scale's data management edition.

 Purchase now

Pricing option

Free for non-production use up to 12TB

Flexible monthly pricing options

Flexible monthly pricing options

Creates a single global namespace of high performance or tiered data using new or current storage

A complete installation kit to deploy IBM Storage Scale on either x86 or Power servers

Includes installation packages for NFS, SMB, Object, protocol nodes and HDFS connector support

Includes foundation for cluster computing, AI or corporate data lake.

* Price shown excludes any applicable taxes

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Case studies Pushing the boundaries of knowledge

Read how the University of Birmingham drives innovative research forward by taking control of their data.

Simplifying data management

Find out how pixitmedia keeps the action rolling in the media and entertainment industry.

 Conserving energy in a data-driven world

Discover how the Danish Meteorological Institute teams with IBM to adopt a modernized, more sustainable storage system.
Resources IDC: Accelerating AI Modernization with Data Infrastructure

Get a comprehensive overview of how AI, machine learning, and deep learning are now essential components of digital transformation initiatives.

 Securing IBM Spectrum Scale with QRadar and IBM Cloud Pak for Security

Discover how the IBM Unified Data Foundation infrastructure plays an important role in delivering the persistence storage to containerized applications with IBM Storage Scale Container Native Storage Access.

 More to store with a Global Data Platform

Discover how IBM Global Data Platform allows customers to access and deploy to anyone, no matter where they are located on the edge, in the data center or in the cloud.

 IBM Storage Scale container native storage access

Discover how IBM Storage Scale container native storage access brings even more simplicity for applications and the global parallel file system that makes hybrid cloud easier.

 Data resiliency with IBM Storage Scale

This video explains the features of IBM Storage Scale and demonstrates cyber-resilient architectures based on Storage Scale's features.
Related products IBM Storage Scale System

Discover the easiest way to deploy IBM Storage Scale with performance and capacity that scales from 1 to over 1000 nodes.

IBM Cloud Object Storage

Consolidate data on-premises, from edge to cloud with industry-leading software-defined object storage.

IBM Storage Ceph®

Consolidate data with software efficiency and cloud scalability.
Next steps

Discover how you can accelerate AI and unlock value from your data with IBM Storage Scale. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Storage representative.

 Review the FAQs
