Unlike traditional applications that work with structured data, today’s performance-intensive AI and analytics workloads operate on unstructured data, such as documents, audio, images, videos, and other objects.

IBM Storage Scale software provides global data abstraction services that seamlessly connect multiple data sources across multiple locations, including non-IBM storage environments. It’s based on a massively parallel file system and can be deployed on multiple hardware platforms including x86, IBM Power, IBM zSystem mainframes, ARM-based POSIX client, virtual machines, and Kubernetes.

Storage Scale is widely used for high-performance computing, data-intensive technical computing, big data, and analytics, and these applications have recently been complemented by many new machine learning and AI workloads.

Storage Scale also provides the foundation for IBM Fusion and the IBM Fusion HCI appliance, which enable organizations to quickly and flexibly deploy OpenShift applications and IBM watsonx.

