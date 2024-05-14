Unlike traditional applications that work with structured data stored in databases, today’s performance-intensive AI and analytics workloads operate on a vast ocean of unstructured data. This includes documents, audio, images, videos and other objects.

IBM Storage Scale System is designed to be the fastest and most flexible way for organizations to build a global data platform around their file and object data. It uses the power of IBM Storage Scale software that is combined with NVMe flash technology to deliver high-performance storage for AI, data analytics and other demanding workloads.

Storage Scale System is based on a massively parallel file system and can be deployed on multiple hardware platforms. These platforms include x86, IBM Power, IBM zSystem mainframes, ARM-based POSIX clients, virtual machines and Kubernetes. It provides exceptional performance for GPU infrastructure, including NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage support.