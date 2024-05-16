Improve the way you manage, protect and store data, with unlimited access to select IBM SDS products and IBM Cloud®Object Storage. IBM Storage Software Suite provides a unified interface that streamlines data management, and cost-per-TB pricing makes it easier to plan as your capacity grows. Non-production use of the software in test environments is included.
Straightforward per-TB pricing for the entire suite is related to the amount of storage capacity, not the type of storage or how it is used.
There are no licensing headaches when changing from one type of storage to another or from one data type to another.
All the IBM Storage Software Suite products share a consistent user interface, reducing user errors and the need for training.
All the products are designed to work together, streamlining integration and worldwide support for the complete solution.
Improve data quality and speed development, testing and analytics — through cost-effective data retention, data compliance and disaster recovery.
Achieve modern AI workflow and metadata management through data discovery, insight and curation for exabyte-scale unstructured storage.