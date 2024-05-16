Home Storage Software Suite IBM Storage Software Suite
Manage data growth with a powerful, cost-effective suite of software-defined storage (SDS) products
Read data sheet
blue background
Streamlined, cost-effective SDS deployment

Improve the way you manage, protect and store data, with unlimited access to select IBM SDS products and IBM Cloud®Object Storage. IBM Storage Software Suite provides a unified interface that streamlines data management, and cost-per-TB pricing makes it easier to plan as your capacity grows. Non-production use of the software in test environments is included.
Benefits Simplify financial planning

Straightforward per-TB pricing for the entire suite is related to the amount of storage capacity, not the type of storage or how it is used.

 Support business growth

There are no licensing headaches when changing from one type of storage to another or from one data type to another.

 Improve efficiency

All the IBM Storage Software Suite products share a consistent user interface, reducing user errors and the need for training.

 Simplify support

All the products are designed to work together, streamlining integration and worldwide support for the complete solution.
Features Efficient infrastructure management
Monitor, analyze and automate multiple-vendor storage systems, SDS, storage area network (SAN) fabrics, devices and cloud storage.
Explore IBM Storage Control Symmetric virtualization
Replicate or migrate data between on-prem and public cloud data centers, and add features for more than 500 IBM and non-IBM storage systems.
Explore IBM Storage Virtualize Enterprise-scale data protection
Achieve comprehensive data resilience for physical file servers, virtual environments and a wide range of applications, with built-in data efficiency.
Explore IBM Storage Protect Easy, efficient archive management
Optimize archival cost with physical air gap protection and direct, intuitive access to data stored in tape drives and libraries.
Explore IBM Storage Archive High-performance, scalable storage
Support big data analytics and clustered applications with automated, policy-driven tiered storage that helps to optimize cost and performance.
Explore IBM Storage Scale Industry-leading on-prem object storage
Enable AI workloads and consolidate primary and secondary big data storage with a software-defined hyperscale solution that runs on premises.
Explore IBM Storage Cloud Object Storage Unified data protection for hybrid clouds

Improve data quality and speed development, testing and analytics — through cost-effective data retention, data compliance and disaster recovery.

 Explore IBM Storage Protect Plus Optimized AI infrastructure

Achieve modern AI workflow and metadata management through data discovery, insight and curation for exabyte-scale unstructured storage.

 Explore IBM Storage Discover
Featured resources IBM Storage Software Suite

Improve storage capacity management with a simplified, cost-effective approach.

 Product documentation

Explore detailed information on the IBM Storage Software portfolio

 Storage blog

Gain new perspectives and expert insights.
Next Steps
Talk to an expert

Book a consultation or chat online with an IBM representative.

 Join the community

Access and share the latest trends, tips and topics on IBM Storage.

 Learn more