The RCC built a high-performance data storage fabric known as MeDiCI (Metropolitan Data Caching Infrastructure), powered by and centrally managed with IBM Storage Scale. “For researchers to drive innovation, they need to be able to undertake high quality research in a timely, scalable and boundary pushing manner, leveraging cutting-edge research computing infrastructure. Our partnership with IBM helps meet these needs,” explains Jake Carroll, Chief Technology Officer, Research Computing Centre at UQ. “With MeDiCI, researchers and students across the University and at other international institutes can seamlessly work with data stored on any compute cluster at UQ and collaborate.”

“When researchers sit down, they see all of their data. They don't realize it's actually moving across optical wires at blind speed from a remote data center,” says Abramson.

In addition, the MeDiCI ecosystem supports a variety of platforms, instruments, and data. “IBM Storage Scale software allows us to unify all of our different silos of storage sources into one integrated, intelligent storage infrastructure and then render the data in whichever protocol is appropriate, resulting in faster analytics and greater resource utility,” says Abramson. MeDiCI also automatically captures project metadata, including users, instruments, and data parameters.

The RCC team continues to evolve the MeDiCI infrastructure, most recently deploying it as a storage solution for UQ HPC Wiener (link resides outside of ibm.com). The goal is to allow researchers to do more in the same timeframe given the increased throughput that the platform provides. “We needed a solution that could not only sustain quite substantial bandwidth from a gigabytes-per-second perspective but also a very high IOPS requirement to support massive amounts of data coming at an unprecedented rate from disk systems and flash storage simultaneously,” explains Carroll.

"We wanted [a hardware platform with] IBM Storage Scale because its functionality is pretty close to unique,” explains Carroll. “With the IBM Storage Scale System solution, we get all the benefits of a high-speed parallel file system inside a supercomputer with the data management transparency that AFM and other IBM Storage Scale features provide. That integration fits into the workflow of our users, and in scientific outputs, workflow is king. That’s why we leverage software-defined storage,” he adds.

With the IBM Storage Scale System solution, UQ can support massive data volumes with up to 40 GB of throughput and the ability to scale out to exabytes of storage, and its hybrid cloud model provides rapid metadata access. With the IBM Storage Scale RAID erasure coding feature, the solution is designed to support high levels of storage reliability, availability, and performance. Combined with AFM, it also enables the RCC to streamline data access within specific project workflows— while still maintaining a single, common storage architecture.

The IBM Systems Lab Services and IBM Systems technical sales teams in Australia worked with Sundata and RCC to quickly deploy the IBM Storage Scale System GH14S solution on an InfiniBand network and integrate it with the end-to-end MeDiCI IT architecture. The teams worked cohesively and with attention to detail at every stage, implementing the array in five days.

The RCC has recently implemented the IBM Storage Insights offering, cloud-based storage management, and support platform with predictive analytics. It provides the team with more in-depth, cohesive visibility across the entire infrastructure, enabling higher performance through faster issue resolution.

IBM recently placed a new IBM Storage Scale System 5000 at UQ for extensive testing and evaluation. Abramson says IBM is partnering with RCC as it has developed a reputation for stretching existing technologies.

“We have already demonstrated significant innovation in applying Storage Scale at the University. We have been able to provide feedback on how well it works in our environment and where it can be enhanced,” explains Abramson. “I’m very excited to be able to test IBM’s other leading-edge hardware on our most demanding research needs.”