IBM Spectrum® Control provides on-prem monitoring and analytics for multiple-vendor storage environments. The comprehensive solution enables you to manage storage systems, software-defined storage, storage-area network (SAN) fabrics, devices and even cloud storage. You can view storage from multiple perspectives including by department, application, and server. It also allows customers to get the further improved historical data availability and a REST API for better integration into their workflows. IBM Spectrum Control comes with the cloud-based IBM Storage Insights Pro, with this dual entitlement, customers can choose to take advantage of the convenience of IBM Storage Insights as well as using the increased capability of IBM Spectrum Control when they need it.