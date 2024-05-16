IBM Storage Insights and IBM Spectrum Control are two powerful components of the IBM Storage portfolio that allow you to monitor your storage infrastructure.
Combining proven IBM data management leadership with proprietary analytics from IBM Research to analyze performance across storage, fabric, and hosts. Using AI-assisted technology, it can work with FlashSystem storage to identify potential threats in your environment and help you isolate them to protect your data.
Single pane monitoring across your storage, fabric, and hosts. Detailed views of each device, easily track down the source of performance issues and preempt future service disruptions.
Using AI to do real time analysis of FlashSystem IO patterns, inline threat detection can warn you when an attack begins.
Cost-effective storage tiering using integrated storage monitoring and analytics-driven insights. Delay future purchases and reduce costs by identifying and reclaiming provisioned but unused storage.
AI-driven advice uses historical consumption data to extrapolate data growth rates and capacity consumption.
Detailed reports on storage consumption, predicted growth and many other metrics can be produced with ease to help you focus on just the data that matters to you.
Engage with a robust and simplified IBM Support experience avoiding potential problems with AI-driven advisories generated by the monitoring of your storage systems.
IBM Storage Insights provides single-pane monitoring of your storage environment—and quick views of storage from the server, application, SAN and file system perspective. Create custom views to group your resources together, for example by location, application, or department. These views enable you to report on specific use of storage across your business, as well as provide opportunities to optimize performance and save money.
IBM Storage Insights Pro provides technology that makes tier recommendations based on actual data usage, regardless of original expectations. Data can be migrated from top-tier to mid-tier storage with confidence, knowing that service levels won’t be compromised. Significant savings are possible because the total cost of top-tier storage is much higher than just the initial invoice—with software and maintenance fees significantly higher than mid-range storage.
IBM Storage Insights provides streamlined interaction with IBM support. Integrated with the FlashSystem call home functionality, it provides automatic support for log uploading, and easy ticket creation and management. IBM support staff use read-only access to diagnostic information about monitored storage systems to proactively help resolve problems and provide recommendations.
IBM Storage Insights Pro supports select non-IBM storage systems: Dell-EMC VNX, VMAX and Unity, NetApp FAS and AFF, Pure Storage FlashArray//X and M, and HDS VSP G Series systems as well as Cisco and Broadcom switches and VMware hosts.
IBM Storage Insights supports IBM Storage Virtualize for Public Cloud on IBM Cloud and AWS. Monitor and report on your on-prem and public cloud storage from a single dashboard that provides a comprehensive view of your entire hybrid multi-cloud storage environment.
IBM Storage Insights is built to deliver fast results. The solution returns insights and recommendations quickly using metrics data that would typically take weeks to analyze on a spreadsheet. Rather than accessing and archiving the data of individual devices in your environment, Storage Insights gives you the live status as well as allowing you to see historical data in a variety of formats for further processing.
We understand that security and privacy are important to you and these concepts are built into the heart of IBM Storage Insights. Foremost we gather just the meta data needed to help you understand what’s happening in your environment. This data is shared securely with the IBM Storage Insights services, which we regularly subject to privacy and cyber threat assessments. You can read more about our approach to security and privacy at here.
IBM Storage Insights Pro is also available as part of Expert Care Premium maintenance contracts and is also bundled with Spectrum Control.
IBM Spectrum® Control provides on-prem monitoring and analytics for multiple-vendor storage environments. The comprehensive solution enables you to manage storage systems, software-defined storage, storage-area network (SAN) fabrics, devices and even cloud storage. You can view storage from multiple perspectives including by department, application, and server. It also allows customers to get the further improved historical data availability and a REST API for better integration into their workflows. IBM Spectrum Control comes with the cloud-based IBM Storage Insights Pro, with this dual entitlement, customers can choose to take advantage of the convenience of IBM Storage Insights as well as using the increased capability of IBM Spectrum Control when they need it.
Inventory management
IBM Storage
IBM Storage, non-IBM storage, fabric and hosts
IBM Storage, non-IBM storage, fabric and hosts
Health
Metadata collection
Every 5 minutes
Every 5 minutes
User defined down to 1 minute
Capacity
Storage system level
Down to a volume level
Down to a volume level
Performance
Storage system level
Component level
Component level
Data availability
24 hours
Up to 2 years
User defined, stored on-prem
(IBM can see up to 2 years for support)
Performance data up to 1 year
Notification & advisory dashboards
Log collection
Raise tickets, see ticket history
Alerting
Pre-defined & custom
Pre-defined & custom, ability to trigger custom response
Reporting
Pre-defined templates
Pre-defined & custom templates, REST API Access
Pre-defined & custom templates, REST API access, Cognos Analytics integration
Best practice advice
Ransomware threat detection
Capacity reclamation
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Discover how easy it is to get started with IBM Storage Insights.
Maintain the highest level of availability with best in-class IT support and keep your mission-critical systems running smoothly.
Find out why 85% of enterprises mentioned support services as a key differentiator when choosing a vendor to purchase data center systems.
Learn how IBM Premium Support Services streamlines the entire support process by leveraging powerful analytics tools and the expertise of dedicated support specialists.
Storage monitoring, advanced analytics and flexible deployment.
Learn more about IBM Storage Insights and Storage Insights Pro.
Access useful documentation and get ready to get the best of your IBM Spectrum Control.
Use the tutorials to learn how to perform specific tasks and become familiar with IBM Spectrum Control.
As IBM Storage Insights enhances your IBM Storage ownership experience, it is also included in the Expert Care maintenance packages which come with IBM Storage FlashSystems or IBM Storage DS8900F.
IBM Storage DS8900F is designed to provide the performance and data resilience you need to increase customer satisfaction and transform data into business opportunities.
IBM Storage Flash Systems provide performance – intensive business applications that are cyber-resilient, scalable, and high performance ensuring a power supply efficiency differentiation.
IBM Spectrum Storage Suite helps you improve the way you manage data with a bundled suite of software-defined storage products at a cost-effective price.
See IBM Storage Insights in action by booking a free guided demo, or try it yourself. You can also schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Storage representative.