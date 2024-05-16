Home Storage Software Suite Spectrum Virtualize IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud
Enables data on heterogeneous storage systems to be replicated or migrated between on-premises and IBM Cloud, Amazon Web Services, or Microsoft Azure
What can IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud do for you

IBM Spectrum Virtualize™ and IBM Spectrum Virtualize™ for Public Cloud together support mirroring between on-premises and cloud data centers or between cloud data centers. These functions can be used to:
- Migrate data between on-premises and public cloud data centers or between public cloud data centers. Enjoy consistent data management between on-premises storage and the public cloud.
- Implement disaster recovery strategies between on-premises and public cloud data centers.
- Enable cloud-based DevOps with easy replication of data from on-premises sources.
- Improve cyber resilience with copies on AWS using "air gap" snapshots to S3 and IBM Safeguarded Copy on Microsoft Azure.

Benefits
Hybrid cloud data mobility

Working together with on-premises software, you can replicate or migrate data from any of over 500 supported storage systems so you can add hybrid cloud capability without major new investment.

 Deployment designed for the cloud

Select servers and block storage in IBM Cloud or deploy automatically in AWS or Microsoft Azure through their marketplaces. Use pre-tested blueprints to speed deployment.

 Flexible monthly pricing

Pay for only the storage capacity you manage on the public cloud, with flexible software monthly pricing available.

 Enterprise-class DR on public cloud

Use synchronous or asynchronous native IP-based replication to mirror data to AWS and IBM Cloud, with a multi node configuration for high availability and performance. No extra appliances needed.

 Improve cyber resilience

Store isolated copies of critical data with “air gapped” snapshots in Amazon S3 storage. Make frequent immutable backup snapshots of data on Azure with IBM Safeguarded Copy.
Features
Proven solution

Available in IBM Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure, IBM® Spectrum Virtualize™ is the leading software-defined storage that has been proven for years in IBM SAN Volume Controller (SVC) and FlashSystem® families of storage systems, and VersaStack™ converged infrastructure—with more than 180,000 systems running IBM Spectrum Virtualize and managing more than 11 exabytes of data.
Hybrid cloud migration and disaster recovery

Using sophisticated replication technology, IBM Spectrum Virtualize enables migration of data between on-premises storage and IBM Cloud, AWS, or Microsoft Azure. It also supports continuous replication from on-premises storage to public cloud or between public cloud data centers, for disaster recovery purposes. Synchronous and asynchronous mirroring support a range of RPO and RTO targets depending on business needs.
Cyber resilience

IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud helps you prepare for fast recovery from a cyber attack by enabling creation of data copies that are isolated from servers. On AWS, create “air gapped” snapshots of data on S3 storage. On Azure, use IBM Safeguarded Copy to regularly create immutable copies of data that cannot be altered by ransomware or other threats, Use these copies to recover data quickly following an attack, either on-prem or in the cloud.
Hybrid cloud capability for storage you already own

IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud works with on-premises systems built with IBM Spectrum Virtualize software: IBM SAN Volume Controller, IBM FlashSystem family and VersaStack. And because these systems can also connect to over 500 storage systems from IBM and other vendors, you can deploy hybrid cloud capability without changing the storage you have.
Consistent management

Paired with IBM Spectrum Virtualize in storage systems, manage storage in IBM Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure in the same manner, and using the same interfaces, as you do on premises, dramatically simplifying the task of implementing a hybrid cloud storage strategy.
Rich functionality

Enhance public cloud storage with the rich functionality you're accustomed to on premises. Including nondisruptive data movement, IBM FlashCopy®️ snapshots, and IBM Easy Tier®️ automated tiering.
Easy deployment

Deploy IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud on AWS directly from AWS Marketplace through a predefined Cloud Formation Template that automatically and securely installs the software, and deploys a high availability two-node cluster on selected EC2 instances. Any Amazon EBS block storage can be attached. On Azure, deploy directly from the Azure Apps Marketplace through predefined Azure Resource Manager templates that automatically and securely install the software, and deploy a high availability two-node cluster on selected Azure VMs.  Attach shared Azure Managed Disk SSDs to the cluster for high availability. On IBM Cloud, automated installation scripts assist deployment of the software on bare metal servers. IBM Performance or Endurance block storage is supported behind the cluster.
Comprehensive ecosystem

IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud supports applications running "bare metal" and server virtualization with technologies such as VMware vSphere, Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes. Plug-ins to support VMware vCenter help to support Microsoft System Center Operations Manager and VMware vCenter help enable consolidated management in these environments. In addition, support for VMware vCenter Site Recovery Manager helps speed disaster recovery. Automation with Red Hat Ansible is also supported.
Deploy enterprise-class disaster recovery on public cloud

Use synchronous or asynchronous native IP based replication to mirror data to IBM Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure, with a multi node configuration for high availability and performance. End to end application aware failover and failback through VMware cloud automation integration. No extra appliances needed.
Technical specifications
On-premises

Storage supported: Built-in and more than 500 different systems from IBM and others

Licensing approach: Tiered cost per TB (SVC) or per enclosure (FlashSystem family)

Platforms: SVC, IBM FlashSystem family, VersaStack, software only

Reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS): Integrated RAS capabilities

Service: IBM support for hardware and software
Public cloud

Storage supported: IBM Cloud Performance and Endurance storage; AWS Elastic Block Storage (EBS); Azure Managed Disk

Licensing approach: Simple, flat cost per capacity, Monthly licensing

Platforms: IBM Cloud Bare Metal server infrastructure; AWS Elastic Compute servers (EC2); Azure VMs

Reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS): Flexible RAS: Cloud and software RAS capabilities

Service: IBM support for software in the IBM public cloud environment

Use case of IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud

Extend on-premises storage across cloud environments

By launching workload migration and disaster recovery services using IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud software with their public cloud, Advanced Technology Services (ATS) is able to move data up and down between higher cost storage to lower cost storage.

 Read the case study
IBM Redbooks
Implementing IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud Version 8.3.1

This Redpaper gives an understanding of IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud architecture and provides planning and implementation details of common use cases.

Download the Redbook Implementing IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud on AWS Version 8.3.1

This Redpaper helps storage and networking administrators plan, implement, install, and configure the IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud on AWS offering.

Download the Redbook Achieving Hybrid Cloud Cyber Resiliency with IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud

This blueprint is intended to facilitate the approach of achieving the Cyber Resiliency solution for IBM® Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud.

Download the Redbook Business Continuity using IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud on AWS

Read how to build a hybrid cloud business continuity solution using Amazon Web Services and IBM FlashSystem storage.

Download the Redbook Multicloud Storage as a Service using vRealize Automation and IBM FlashSystem

Read how to deploy hybrid cloud storage as a service based on VMware vRealize, AWS and IBM FlashSystem storage.

Download the Redbook More IBM Redbooks

Browse the library of IBM Redbook publications for IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud.

Browse the Redbooks
Other resources
Integration: RedHat Ansible and IBM Storage

IBM is a Red Hat® certified support module vendor, providing simple management, provisioning, workflow orchestration & more.

Learn more (link resides outside ibm.com) IBM FlashSystem family data sheet

Learn how IBM FlashSystem family has efficient all-flash and hybrid solutions with enterprise-class performance and functionality.

Learn more

