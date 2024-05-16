IBM Spectrum Virtualize™ and IBM Spectrum Virtualize™ for Public Cloud together support mirroring between on-premises and cloud data centers or between cloud data centers. These functions can be used to:
- Migrate data between on-premises and public cloud data centers or between public cloud data centers. Enjoy consistent data management between on-premises storage and the public cloud.
- Implement disaster recovery strategies between on-premises and public cloud data centers.
- Enable cloud-based DevOps with easy replication of data from on-premises sources.
- Improve cyber resilience with copies on AWS using "air gap" snapshots to S3 and IBM Safeguarded Copy on Microsoft Azure.
Working together with on-premises software, you can replicate or migrate data from any of over 500 supported storage systems so you can add hybrid cloud capability without major new investment.
Select servers and block storage in IBM Cloud or deploy automatically in AWS or Microsoft Azure through their marketplaces. Use pre-tested blueprints to speed deployment.
Pay for only the storage capacity you manage on the public cloud, with flexible software monthly pricing available.
Use synchronous or asynchronous native IP-based replication to mirror data to AWS and IBM Cloud, with a multi node configuration for high availability and performance. No extra appliances needed.
Store isolated copies of critical data with “air gapped” snapshots in Amazon S3 storage. Make frequent immutable backup snapshots of data on Azure with IBM Safeguarded Copy.
Available in IBM Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure, IBM® Spectrum Virtualize™ is the leading software-defined storage that has been proven for years in IBM SAN Volume Controller (SVC) and FlashSystem® families of storage systems, and VersaStack™ converged infrastructure—with more than 180,000 systems running IBM Spectrum Virtualize and managing more than 11 exabytes of data.
Using sophisticated replication technology, IBM Spectrum Virtualize enables migration of data between on-premises storage and IBM Cloud, AWS, or Microsoft Azure. It also supports continuous replication from on-premises storage to public cloud or between public cloud data centers, for disaster recovery purposes. Synchronous and asynchronous mirroring support a range of RPO and RTO targets depending on business needs.
IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud helps you prepare for fast recovery from a cyber attack by enabling creation of data copies that are isolated from servers. On AWS, create “air gapped” snapshots of data on S3 storage. On Azure, use IBM Safeguarded Copy to regularly create immutable copies of data that cannot be altered by ransomware or other threats, Use these copies to recover data quickly following an attack, either on-prem or in the cloud.
IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud works with on-premises systems built with IBM Spectrum Virtualize software: IBM SAN Volume Controller, IBM FlashSystem family and VersaStack. And because these systems can also connect to over 500 storage systems from IBM and other vendors, you can deploy hybrid cloud capability without changing the storage you have.
Paired with IBM Spectrum Virtualize in storage systems, manage storage in IBM Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure in the same manner, and using the same interfaces, as you do on premises, dramatically simplifying the task of implementing a hybrid cloud storage strategy.
Enhance public cloud storage with the rich functionality you're accustomed to on premises. Including nondisruptive data movement, IBM FlashCopy®️ snapshots, and IBM Easy Tier®️ automated tiering.
Deploy IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud on AWS directly from AWS Marketplace through a predefined Cloud Formation Template that automatically and securely installs the software, and deploys a high availability two-node cluster on selected EC2 instances. Any Amazon EBS block storage can be attached. On Azure, deploy directly from the Azure Apps Marketplace through predefined Azure Resource Manager templates that automatically and securely install the software, and deploy a high availability two-node cluster on selected Azure VMs. Attach shared Azure Managed Disk SSDs to the cluster for high availability. On IBM Cloud, automated installation scripts assist deployment of the software on bare metal servers. IBM Performance or Endurance block storage is supported behind the cluster.
IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud supports applications running "bare metal" and server virtualization with technologies such as VMware vSphere, Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes. Plug-ins to support VMware vCenter help to support Microsoft System Center Operations Manager and VMware vCenter help enable consolidated management in these environments. In addition, support for VMware vCenter Site Recovery Manager helps speed disaster recovery. Automation with Red Hat Ansible is also supported.
Use synchronous or asynchronous native IP based replication to mirror data to IBM Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure, with a multi node configuration for high availability and performance. End to end application aware failover and failback through VMware cloud automation integration. No extra appliances needed.
Storage supported: Built-in and more than 500 different systems from IBM and others
Licensing approach: Tiered cost per TB (SVC) or per enclosure (FlashSystem family)
Platforms: SVC, IBM FlashSystem family, VersaStack, software only
Reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS): Integrated RAS capabilities
Service: IBM support for hardware and software
Storage supported: IBM Cloud Performance and Endurance storage; AWS Elastic Block Storage (EBS); Azure Managed Disk
Licensing approach: Simple, flat cost per capacity, Monthly licensing
Platforms: IBM Cloud Bare Metal server infrastructure; AWS Elastic Compute servers (EC2); Azure VMs
Reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS): Flexible RAS: Cloud and software RAS capabilities
Service: IBM support for software in the IBM public cloud environment
