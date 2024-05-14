Research tackles the big questions, delving into uncharted territory in pursuit of knowledge that could change the world. To do their work effectively, many researchers run highly complex computing simulations, which produce or use vast amounts of data. This data must be stored where it can be accessed readily, both by users working on the project and people looking to verify and build on results in the future.

The University of Birmingham, a major research destination in the UK, is very familiar with these challenges. The organization provides Birmingham Environment for Academic Research (BEAR), a collection of IT resources available at no cost to its community and qualified external researchers.

Simon Thompson, Research Computing Infrastructure Architect at the University of Birmingham, explains: “Our engagement team is continually attracting new users to our facilities, which is great for the university, but means that my team needs to make the right infrastructure decisions to ensure that we can meet demand.”

The Research Computing team realized that it lacked a central provision for data, preventing the university from harnessing it to its full potential and introducing risks around compliance.

“Before, it was common for people to store data on their personal hard drives or USB sticks,” recalls Thompson. “As their and our intellectual property, we wanted to make sure that data was available to other users in a way that aligned with data protection guidelines. We began looking for a new approach to data storage that would enable us to address these challenges and act on emerging opportunities.”