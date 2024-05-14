The 150-year-old institute is responsible for monitoring and forecasting weather, climate and environmental conditions in the air, land and sea for the Kingdom of Denmark, which includes Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland. To that end, it collects data from weather stations and satellites from across the kingdom.

But its reach extends far beyond its borders. While the institute is headquartered in Copenhagen and stores much of its data there, it does its forecasting calculations on a supercomputer in Iceland as part of a partnership with Iceland, the Netherlands and Ireland. The collaborative relationship reinforces the institute’s commitment to a global approach to sharing forecasting and climate information.

“The whole world is in a green transition,” says Marianne Thyrring, Director General at DMI. “We provide data to help manage wind farms, solar farms and the like, and will continue to do so in the future. On the other hand, climate change is here. It is not something we are waiting for. So our responsibility as the authoritative voice in weather forecasting and collaboration with the civil protection agencies is a very, very important part of our duties as well. And it is a role that has a growing importance when it comes to severe weather situations.”

In the past, DMI charged commercial users for its data. But a few years ago, the institute started phasing out its commercial business to focus solely on serving the public, offering its data for free to any person or entity—from individuals to other research institutes to corporations—that requested it.

The decision supports DMI’s two-fold purpose. “We made a strategic choice to focus on our role as the public authority taking care of human beings and property in cases of severe weather hazards,” says Thyrring. “We also are a relevant body in climate research, as hosts of the National Center for Climate Research.”

While people and the environment are at the heart of DMI’s mission, data is the driver that makes fulfilling that mission possible. Within the organization, a team of climate scientists relies on that data being accurate, timely and available. And the quantity of data is growing with ever-increasing speed.

“Every time I run a climate model over one of the ice sheets, I’m probably generating as much data as the first hundred years of DMI,” says Ruth Mottram, Senior Climate Scientist at DMI, who studies the effect of global warming on the ice sheets of Greenland. “We’re producing a lot more data now. We work with satellite data, and there are ever more satellite missions coming with higher resolution. So the models are constantly improving, and the amount of data we want to assimilate into them is also increasing.”