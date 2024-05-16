IBM Storage Archive software in the IBM Storage portfolio provides a graphical interface to manage data in tape drives and libraries using the Linear Tape File System (LTFS) format standard for reading, writing and exchanging descriptive metadata on formatted tape cartridges.
IBM Storage Archive gives you direct, intuitive and graphical access to data stored on tape while eliminating the need for additional tape management and software to access data. Storage Archive offers three software solutions for managing your digital files with the LTFS format: Single Drive Edition, Library Edition and Enterprise Edition.
Access and manage files, drag and drop files to and from tape without requiring device-specific software and also share file data across platforms.
Display directories and files without the need for proprietary backup software.
Exchange tapes easily between different operating systems and software.
Reduce the storage expense for data that does not need the access performance of primary disk.
Expand capacity without impacting data availability.
Reduce restore time and enable optimal utilization of tape resources.
Reduce complexity with an icon-based view of the data on tape, using the operating system file manager.
Gain scalable, enterprise-class management and faster I/O and transactional performance with IBM Storage Scale and Storage Scale System integration.
Create operational storage tiers to reduce storage expense for data that does not need the access performance of primary storage.
Expand archive capacity without impacting data availability.
Access file data from any operating system so you can easily share data across platforms.
Access data without a database, without the need for proprietary software. You can also access data any time, anywhere from a single global namespace.
Change the economics of storage with a layer of intelligent software that creates an efficient data footprint that dynamically stores all data at the optimal cost, helping maximize performance and ensuring security.
Utilize a basic read and write interface to the tape cartridge for applications without any additional operating system enhancements such as plug-ins or service packs.
Eliminate the need for an external database for access to files or creation of files. The LTFS format enables the exchange of files more easily between users working in different operating systems, using different software and in different locations.
Access and manage all data in standalone tape environments as simply as if it were on disk with IBM Storage Archive single drive edition.
Enable easy-as-disk access to single or multiple cartridges in a tape library with IBM Storage Archive library edition.
Improve efficiency and reduce costs for long-term, tiered storage with IBM Storage Archive enterprise edition.
IBM's next generation long-term archival solution optimized for Deep-but-Accessible data.
Leverage high performance scale-out storage software and enterprise data services with global federated capacity.
Enable AI workloads and consolidate primary and secondary big data storage with industry leading object storage.
Gain fast access to data, improve security and TCO for long-term data retention infrastructures with support for data encryption. Introducing Open Retrieval Access Order (oRAO) for faster data access.