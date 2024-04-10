IBM LTO 9 Tape Drive

IBM Storage Archive™ helps simplify LTO 9 Tape Drive access and management by enabling text-based file tagging for more intuitive searches of drive content. IBM Storage Archive supports the tape-oriented LTFS and provides a GUI to the tape drive’s contents. These features help make tape-based data as easy to find and access as disk- or flash-based data. By making tape easy and intuitive, Storage Archive LTFS opens the door to new uses and applications for LTO Ultrium tape.