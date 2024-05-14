With its Action Plan for Business Growth and Transformation (PACTE), the French government is encouraging companies to rethink the role that they play in society. In response, telecommunications group Orange S.A. unveiled its goal: it aims to be “a trusted partner that provides the keys to a responsible digital world”. It’s now up to the group’s constituent companies—including Orange Caraïbe—to put this philosophy into action.

Operating out of the Guadeloupe archipelago in the Caribbean, Orange Caraïbe faces much higher costs for the energy to power its data center than companies in mainland France. As the company seeks to diversify its service portfolio, demand on its IT infrastructure was increasing.

Xavier Pioche, IT Infrastructure Department Manager at Orange Caraïbe, explains: “We’re widening our scope beyond telecommunications to provide a broader range of digital services. To support our new business model, meet our environmental goals and reduce our costs, we wanted to replace our ageing storage system.”

With its existing storage platform approaching end of life, Orange Caraïbe’s IT staff increasingly found themselves tied up with resolving issues such as failing mechanical disks. To prevent problems behind the scenes slowing down the company’s responses to customers, Orange Caraïbe decided to take urgent action.