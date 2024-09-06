Storage area network (SAN) solutions

Achieve high availability, scalability and proven data security—so you can focus on strategy without worry
Illustration of person accessing data on a tablet connected to a secure server and storage infrastructure

Storage Area Network (SAN) solutions connect servers and storage with a high-speed, intelligent network fabric. 

Take advantage of a smarter data center that improves performance, reliability, efficiency and cuts costs. Introducing IBM b-type and c-type storage area network switches which offer superior storage connectivity. Establish a robust and resilient storage infrastructure that can help boost business agility and lower your total cost of ownership.

IBM SAN benefits
Build smarter data centers

Connect servers and storage with a high-speed and AI-driven intelligent network fabric.
Simplify management

Use of intelligent data center management software automates provisioning, integrates health monitoring and improves data security.
Afford scalability

Achieve affordable scalability with various IBM SAN solutions that meet the storage needs for every business size.
Achieve data flexibility

Continuously evolve storage capacity with our best-in-class modular building blocks.
Get superior performance

Get greater storage performance with IBM storage network adapters and software options—more bandwidth, better data protection and reliability.
Find the model that's right for you
Entry level switches
SAN24C-7

Delivers high-performance, low-latency with a 24-port Fiber Channel SAN switch supporting 64 Gbps connectivity.

SAN24B-6

Low-cost, easy-to-use capabilities at 4, 8, 16 and 32 Gbps port speeds. Its efficient design makes it perfect for any sized business looking to grow its network.

SAN32C-6

A next-generation switch for high-speed Fibre Channel connectivity from the server rack to the SAN core. A unique port expansion module provides a flexible, cost-effective port upgrade option.

Midrange switches

SAN48C-7

Leverage high performance and low latency with the latest Gen 7 Fibre Channel technology using a 64-Gbps, 48-port SAN switch.
SAN96C-7

Powered by next-generation technology offers high-speed Fiber Channel connectivity to seamlessly transition to non-volatile memory express FC (NVMe/FC) workloads without needing to upgrade any SAN hardware. Rapidly deploys cloud-scale applications with dense, virtualized servers as it provides the benefits of greater bandwidth, scale and consolidation.
SAN96C-6

With state-of-the-art analytics and telemetry built into its next-generation platform, it provides high-speed fibre channel connectivity for all-flash arrays and supports multicloud environments.
SAN128B-7

Enhanced security and autonomous SAN technology take the guesswork out of protecting and managing your network. This switch safeguards workloads, enables nonstop operations and maximizes automation.
SAN64B-7

The Generation 7 infrastructure lays the foundation for an autonomous SAN by combining powerful analytics and advanced automation capabilities for a self-learning, self-optimizing and self-healing SAN.
Enterprise directors
SAN512B-7 and SAN256B-7
The perfect foundation for the new era of autonomous storage. Connectivity to NVME devices has never been faster at over 64Gbps, and ultra-low latency provides faster access times than ever before.
SAN192C-6
A director-class switch that layers an extensive list of intelligent features onto its high performance, protocol-independent switch fabric. Designed for small to mid-sized storage networks.
SAN384C-6
A next-generation system switching device designed specifically for large-scale storage networks. With added enterprise connectivity options, it provides flexible, stable support for IBM Z® systems servers.
SAN768C-6
One of the industry’s highest port density for a SAN director with 768 line-rate 32 Gbps Fibre Channel ports. Deploy as either centralized or collapsed core architecture to support your mixed workloads.
Extension switches
SAN42B-R7
Explore the industry-leading Generation 7 extension switch solution that provides cyber-resilient replication connectivity for enterprise storage.
SAN18B-6
Handles the unrelenting transfer of data between data centers, can minimize the impact of disruption to maintain service-level agreements, and secure data-in-flight between data centers.
Take the next step

Explore how to solve your most pressing storage networking challenges. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Storage representative.

