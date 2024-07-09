The IBM® Storage Networking SAN128B-7 switch takes the guesswork out of protecting and managing your network. With enhanced security and autonomous SAN technology, it protects against security threats, enables nonstop operations, and maximizes management automation. Modernize your infrastructure to meet the demands of an always-on data center.
Automate repetitive tasks such as zoning, inventory reporting and operational validation checks.
Take advantage of pay-as-you-go scalability to support growth quickly and cost-effectively.
Easily identify and isolate issues with a visual dashboard that provides instant visibility.
Protect against cybersecurity and business-continuity threats that could disrupt data center operations.
Fabric Vision technology provides a robust analytics architecture that delivers self-learning, self- optimizing and self-healing capabilities.
IBM Gen 7 technology validates the integrity of the switch operating system, security settings and hardware to reduce malware and hijacking risks.
The base configuration comes with 48 ports enabled and can scale to 128 ports by installing SFP and SFP-DD POD licenses in any order and any combination.
Includes Secure Boot, Trusted FOS (TruFOS) Certificates, FOS hardening with removal of root access, and automated distribution of SSL certificates.
Support for SCSI and NVMe over Fibre Channel enables easy integration with next-generation flash storage without disruptive rip-and-replace.
The IBM SANnav Management Portal provides instant visibility across the entire SAN, with automated alerts and customized monitoring and controls.
The Gen7 infrastructure lays the foundation for an autonomous SAN by combining powerful analytics and advanced automation capabilities for a self-learning, self-optimizing and self-healing SAN.
