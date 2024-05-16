IBM Storage Utility is a IBM Storage consumption model that gives customers a different way to procure storage capacity for their business requirements that is linked to their business initiatives, calculated monthly on use and billed quarterly.
IBM Storage Utility enables you to procure storage your way, by paying for capacity only as you consume it. We identify your current and future needs and deploy the entire projected capacity on day-one giving you maximum performance for no disruptions during growth spurts.
The choice is yours to pay for capacity as your business initiatives consume it.
Learn how primary storage users are embracing infrastructure consumption-based services for hybrid, multidomain, mission-critical applications.
Your data growth will now be linked to your capacity costs, simply provision the storage you need as business dictates.
Move high upfront costs to predictable quarterly charges aligned directly with your business needs. With consumption-based pricing, you only pay for the capacity you use.
Additional capacity is instantly available by provisioning what you need. There is no need for a vendor to disrupt your data center to add buffer capacity.
Leverage IBM Storage Insights to help accurately predict and control your upcoming capacity needs and costs, without disrupting your business.
Plan for growth and new revenue streams with the agility to get applications to market right away, without a lengthy procurement process.
Eliminate the time-consuming procurement cycle when adding new capacity within the contract period.
IBM Storage System Utility: IBM offers the flexibility to choose between a long term or short term commitment for the pay for use hardware options. The Storage Subscription offers customer choice for those looking for short term contracts. This option offers commitments of just 12 months, renewable to 48 and can be canceled at any time. Ideal for MSPs/CSPs and medium to large enterprises looking to create an inhouse utility, IBM enables a complete solution. By combining IBM LinuxONE and IBM storage, customers can now rent a total solution of compute to capacity in one easy to deploy procurement with pay as you grow pricing.
IBM Software Utility: perpetual and monthly license. You can choose between prepay for long term capacity expectation or short-term and pay by month.
IBM Storage Insights provides unparalleled level of visibility across your storage environment to help you manage and predict data usage. It is IBM’s enterprise-proven, cognitive, cloud-based system insight platform that enables you to deploy quickly while improving capacity planning. It helps simplify reporting with easy, detailed storage consumption and predicted growth.
Flexible base subscription with variable utilized capacity. Additional capacity is instantly available, simply provision the storage up or down as requirements dictate, and you will be billed upon usage.
When 5 or 6 nines of availability is not enough! Leverage IBM Storage Utility to build very cost effective high availability solutions.
High availability is critical in today's 7x24x365 business world. Traditional 5 and 6 nine arrays may not always be enough. IBM's FlashWatch high availability guarantees zero interruption to data availability and is engineered for today’s business climate where up time is critical. Together, with the IBM Storage Utility, IBM enables you to procure an HA storage solution with IBM HyperSwap for an additional cost of 20% over a traditional lease.
End-to-end NVMe-accelerated, hybrid cloud enabled high-end enterprise all-flash arrays.
End-to-end NVMe-accelerated, hybrid cloud enabled midrange enterprise flash arrays.
Deploy NVMe end-to-end capabilities and flash performance in an affordable, compact 1U hybrid cloud enabled solution that is easy to use and scale.
Enable AI workloads and consolidate primary and secondary big data storage with industry leading object storage.
Simple scalable building blocks for high performance IBM Spectrum Scale hybrid cloud storage solutions.
The fastest, most reliable and secure storage system for IBM z15™ and LinuxONE III™.
Support next-generation cloud infrastructures on IBM Z servers, backed by virtualized tape storage.
Unified data protection for hybrid cloud environments.