Take advantage of a smarter data center that improves performance, reliability, efficiency and cuts costs. Introducing IBM b-type and c-type storage area network switches which offer superior storage connectivity. Establish a robust and resilient storage infrastructure that can help boost business agility and lower your total cost of ownership.
Learn how the combined efforts of IBM and NVMe will work together to deliver on speed, reliability and improved performance in your business.
Connect servers and storage with a high-speed and AI-driven intelligent network fabric.
Use of intelligent data center management software automates provisioning, integrates health monitoring and improves data security.
Achieve affordable scalability with various IBM SAN solutions that meet the storage needs for every business size.
Continuously evolve storage capacity with our best-in-class modular building blocks.
Get greater storage performance with IBM storage network adapters and software options—more bandwidth, better data protection and reliability.
Leverage high performance and low latency with the latest Gen 7 Fibre Channel technology using a 64-Gbps, 48-port SAN switch.
With state-of-the-art analytics and telemetry built into its next-generation platform, it provides high-speed fibre channel connectivity for all-flash arrays and supports multicloud environments.
Enhanced security and autonomous SAN technology take the guesswork out of protecting and managing your network. This switch safeguards workloads, enables nonstop operations and maximizes automation.
The Generation 7 infrastructure lays the foundation for an autonomous SAN by combining powerful analytics and advanced automation capabilities for a self-learning, self-optimizing and self-healing SAN.
The perfect foundation for the new era of autonomous storage. Connectivity to NVME devices has never been faster at over 64Gbps, and ultra-low latency provides faster access times than ever before.
A director-class switch that layers an extensive list of intelligent features onto its high performance, protocol-independent switch fabric. Designed for small to mid-sized storage networks.
A next-generation system switching device designed specifically for large-scale storage networks. With added enterprise connectivity options, it provides flexible, stable support for IBM Z® systems servers.
One of the industry’s highest port density for a SAN director with 768 line-rate 32 Gbps Fibre Channel ports. Deploy as either centralized or collapsed core architecture to support your mixed workloads.
Explore the industry-leading Generation 7 extension switch solution that provides cyber-resilient replication connectivity for enterprise storage.
Handles the unrelenting transfer of data between data centers, can minimize the impact of disruption to maintain service-level agreements, and secure data-in-flight between data centers.
