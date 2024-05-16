The IBM Storage Networking SAN64B-7 Switch builds a Fibre channel infrastructure with reduced latency and increased bandwidth that unleashes the performance of NVMe, FICON and SCSI workloads. In addition, this Gen7 infrastructure lays the foundation for an autonomous SAN by combining powerful analytics and advanced automation capabilities to maximize performance and ensure reliability so that organizations can realize a self-learning, self-optimizing, and self-healing SAN.

The SAN64B-7 Switch supports up to 64Gb/s port bandwidth with industry-leading port density providing a building block for rapid data growth, demanding workloads and data center consolidation. With 50% lower latency than previous generations, SAN64B-7 enables the maximum performance of next-generation NVMe storage.