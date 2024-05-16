The IBM Storage Networking SAN64B-7 Switch builds a Fibre channel infrastructure with reduced latency and increased bandwidth that unleashes the performance of NVMe, FICON and SCSI workloads. In addition, this Gen7 infrastructure lays the foundation for an autonomous SAN by combining powerful analytics and advanced automation capabilities to maximize performance and ensure reliability so that organizations can realize a self-learning, self-optimizing, and self-healing SAN.
The SAN64B-7 Switch supports up to 64Gb/s port bandwidth with industry-leading port density providing a building block for rapid data growth, demanding workloads and data center consolidation. With 50% lower latency than previous generations, SAN64B-7 enables the maximum performance of next-generation NVMe storage.
SAN64B-7 unleashes the performance of NVMe workloads, reduces latency and increases bandwidth. By laying a foundation for an autonomous SAN that by combining powerful analytics and advanced automation you can maximize performance and ensure reliability.
SAN64B-7 is built for maximum flexibility, scalability and ease of use. Organizations can scale from 24 to 56 SFP+ ports in an efficient 1U form factor that delivers industry-leading port density and space utilization.
With the combination of integrated SAN analytics, automation and Fabric Vision technologies, SAN64B-7 delivers a self-learning, self-optimizing and self-healing autonomous SAN to optimize performance while simplifying configuration and troubleshooting.
SAN64B-7 enables a self-optimizing SAN that proactively monitors and shapes traffic patterns and automatically prioritizes traffic streams to optimize application performance and reliability.
SAN64B-7 can automate actions, simplify management and resolve network issues without intervention so you can avoid network disruptions and unplanned outages.
IBM® SANnav Management Portal and SANnav Global View empower IT administrators with comprehensive visibility across their entire SAN, from a global to local environment perspective.
Businesses need a flexible storage solution that can grow with their needs - whether the data is stored on-prem, in a cloud or both. Built with feature-rich software, AI-powered predictive storage management and proactive support, IBM FlashSystem 5000 helps make modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence, accessible to enterprises of all sizes. Match your powerful IBM b-type SAN network with powerful FlashSystem storage.
IBM SANnav Management Portal and SANnav Global View not only transform SAN telemetry data into useful insights, such as health and performance scores, but also enable administrators to quickly associate real-time data with historical metrics and logs for in-depth analysis. This can help with spotting trends, establishing baselines, and identifying any behavioral changes over time.