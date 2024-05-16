IBM Storage Networking SAN18B-6 is a extension class SAN switch with up to 12 Fibre Channel ports at 32 Gbps. It is part of IBM’s range of storage area network switches hardware.

The IBM Storage Networking SAN18B-6 extension switch dramatically speeds up replication performance and enables organizations to substantially reduce costs by deploying less expensive WAN connections. With powerful performance, non-stop reliability, and strong security, the SAN18B-6 can handle the unrelenting transfer of data between data centers, can minimize the impact of disruption to maintain service-level agreements (SLAs), and secure data-in-flight between data centers.