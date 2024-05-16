Home Storage SAN SAN18B_6 IBM Storage Networking SAN18B-6
Fast, reliable and secure data protection over distance
Digital rendering for "IBM Host Access Client Package"

IBM Storage Networking SAN18B-6 is a extension class SAN switch with up to 12 Fibre Channel ports at 32 Gbps. It is part of IBM’s range of storage area network switches hardware.

The IBM Storage Networking SAN18B-6 extension switch dramatically speeds up replication performance and enables organizations to substantially reduce costs by deploying less expensive WAN connections. With powerful performance, non-stop reliability, and strong security, the SAN18B-6 can handle the unrelenting transfer of data between data centers, can minimize the impact of disruption to maintain service-level agreements (SLAs), and secure data-in-flight between data centers.
Benefits Moves more data securely and faster

Maximize replication and backup throughput over distance using data compression, disk and tape protocol acceleration, WAN-optimized TCP and other extension technologies.

 Replicates data over less-expensive WAN

Get a modern replication connectivity solution that cost-effectively and quickly replicates data across sites for fast, continuous data protection.

 High throughput with compression

With a compression ratio of 4 to 1, scale up to 10 Gbps replication throughput, depending on the type of data and the characteristics of the WAN connection.
Features
Purpose-built extension platform for midrange storage

This robust platform is for medium-scale, multisite data center environments implementing block, file and tape data protection solutions. It is an ideal platform for building a high-performance data center-to-data center infrastructure for multisite asynchronous and synchronous storage replication and centralized tape backup, recovery and archiving solutions.
Move more data faster over distance quickly

The advanced performance and network optimization features of the SAN18B-6 enable replication and backup applications to send more data over metro and WAN links in less time and optimize available WAN bandwidth.
Protect data from network disruptions and outages

The SAN18B-6 provides a suite of features -- from pre-deployment validation to advanced network failure recovery technologies -- to ensure a continuously available storage extension infrastructure.
Secure data from network breaches

The SAN18B-6 Extension Switch uses unbreakable network encryption to ensure that data-in-flight is protected from threats over the WAN. This switch features robust, hardware-based IPsec with AES 256-bit encryption to keep data secure and meet security compliance requirements.
Extends Fabric Vision Technology between data centers

Fabric Vision Technology, an extension of Gen 6 Fibre Channel, is supported on IBM extension products to provide unprecedented insight and visibility across the storage network.
Simplified management and robust network analytics

Fabric Vision technology provides a breakthrough hardware and software solution that helps simplify monitoring, maximize network availability and dramatically reduce costs. Featuring innovative monitoring, management and diagnostic capabilities, Fabric Vision technology enables administrators to avoid problems before they impact operations, helping their organizations meet SLAs.
Improve efficiency with fabric automation

By automating repetitive tasks, IT organizations can significantly improve their efficiency and dramatically decrease the risk of operational mistakes. Automation in large-scale IT environments integrates diverse infrastructure components with consistency and predictability to deliver greater operational efficiencies and agility.
Technical specifications

System Architecture

Enclosure 

1U chassis designed to be mounted in a 19-inch cabinet

Fibre Channel ports

12 ports, 32 Gbps capable, universal (E, F, M, D, and EX ports)

Ethernet ports

6 ports of 1/10 GbE for LAN and WAN connectivity

Scalability

Full fabric architecture with 239 switches maximum

Certified Maximum
  • Single fabric: 56 domains, 7 hops
  • Multiprotocol routing fabric: 19 hops

Fibre Channel 
performance
  • 8.5 Gbps line speed, full duplex
  • 14.025 Gbps line speed, full duplex
  • 28.05 Gbps line speed, full duplex
  • Auto-sensing of 8, 16, and 32 Gb/s port speeds

Ethernet interfaces

1GbE and 10GbE

IBM Trunking

Up to eight 32 Gbps links aggregating to 256 Gbps per trunk. There is no limit to how many trunk groups can be configured per switch

Fabric Latency

Non-blocking shared memory, 900 ns with no contention, cut-through switching at 32 Gbps

Maximum Fibre
Channel frame size

2112-byte payload

Maximum IP MTU size

Jumbo Frames 1280 bytes to 9216 bytes

Classes of service

Class 2, Class 3, Class F (inter-switch frames)

Port types

F_Port, E_Port, EX_Port, (FCR E_Port), D_Port (Diagnostic), M_Port (Mirror), and self-discovery based on switch type (U_Port); VE_Port (FCIP and IP extension)

Data traffic types

Fibre Channel, FCIP, and IP extension

USB

One USB port for system log file downloads or firmware upgrades

Media types

Fibre Channel: Hot-pluggable Small Form-Factor Pluggable (SFP) and SFP+, short wavelength (SWL), and long wavelength (LWL) transceivers (available wavelength options vary for 16, and 32 Gbps SFPs) Ethernet: IHot-pluggable SFP and SFP+, short-reach wavelength (SRWL), long-reach wavelength (LRWL), and copper SFP/SFP+ transceivers

Fabric services

Simple Name Server (SNS); Registered State Change Notification (RSCN), NTP, RADIUS, RCS (Reliable Commit Service), Dynamic Path Selection (DPS), Exchange-based routing, device-based routing, port-based routing, lossless, Advanced Zoning, Web Tools, Trunking, Extended Fabrics, Fabric Vision, SDDQ

Extension services

Extension Trunking, Adaptive Rate Limiting (ARL), WAN Test Tool (Wtool), Open Systems Tape Pipelining (OSTP), FastWrite (FCIP-FW), QoS Marking, Bandwidth Enforcement, PerPriority TCP QoS, (PTQ), Advanced Extension, and Integrated Routing (FCR)

Optional upgrade
license

The following optional extension features can be enabled on the SAN18B-6 base configuration via the upgrade license:

  • Enable WAN-side throughput from 1 Gbps to 2.5 Gbps
  • Enable 10 GbE port speed on the Ethernet ports - Turn on additional 8 Fibre Channel ports, includes 16Gbps SFPs
  • Enable advanced software features, including Fabric Vision technology, Extension Trunking, Fibre Channel Trunking, and Integrated Routing

Management

Supported Management

Serial port (9600, 8, 1,no parity, no flow),Command LineInterface (CLI): SSHv2or Telnet, Web Tools:HTTP/HTTPS,SNMPv1/v3 (FE MIB,FC Management MIB),SMI-S, RADIUS, LDAP

Security

AES-GCM-256encryption on FC ISLs(E_Port), DH-CHAP(between switch andend-device), FCAPswitch authentication;FIPS 140-2 L2-compliant, HTTPS, IPfiltering, LDAP withIPv6, OpenLDAP, PortBinding, RADIUS,TACACS+, Role-BasedAccess Control(RBAC), TransportLayer Security (TLS)v1.2+, Secure Copy(SCP), Secure RPC,SFTP, SSHv2, SSL,Switch Binding,Trusted Switch

Extension security
  • Encryption: AES-GCM-256 IPsec ontunnel (VE_Port)
  • Authentication: ECDSA-P384
  • Diffie-Hellman: ECDH-P384
  • PRF: PRF-HMAC-384
  • Integrity: HMAC-384-192, ESP, Suite B, ConnectedpWWN FCIP checking

Management access

10/100/1000 Ethernet(RJ-45); serial port(RJ-45) and one USBport

Diagnostics

POST and embeddedonline/offlinediagnostics, includingD_Port, WAN TestTool, FCIP ping, FCIPtraceroute, FCping, Pathinfo(FCtraceroute),SupportSave, RASLog, Syslog, MAPS,SDDQ, Flow Vision,and Ftrace

Mechanical

Enclosure

Back-to-front airflow/non-port-side air intake and power, 1RU,19-in., EIA-compliant

Size
  • Width: 44.0 cm (17.32in.)
  • Height: 4.4 cm (1.73in.)
  • Depth: 45.7 cm (17.74 in.)

System Weight
  • 7.98 kg (17.6 lb.) empty
  • 8.35 kg(18.4 lb.) fully load

Environmental

Temperature
  • Operating: 0°C to 40°C (32°F to 104°F)
  • Non-operating: 25°C to 70°C (13°F to 158°F)

Relative humidity
(non-condensing)
  • Operating: 10% to 85% at 40Â°C (104Â°F)
  • Non-operating: 10% to 90

Altitude (above sea level)
  • Operating: 0 to 3000m (9842 ft)
  • Storage: 0 to 12 km (39,370 ft)

Shock
  • Operating: 10G, 10 ms, half-sine wave
  • Non-operating: 33G, 11 ms, half-sine wave, 3G Axis

Vibration
  • Operating: 0.25g sine, 0.4 grms random, 5 Hz to 500 Hz
  • Non-operating: 5 Hz at 0.5 grms, 10 Hz to 500 Hz at 1.0 grms (sine vibration), 3 Hz to 500 Hz @ 1.12 grms (random vibration)

Airflow
  • Maximum: 45.0 CFM
  • Nominal: 22.4 CFM

Power

Power supply

Dual, hot-swappable, redundant, AC input power supplies with integrated system cooling fans

Power inlet

C14; requires C13 plug

Input voltage

100 VAC to 240 VAC (nominal), 90 VAC to 264 VAC (range)

Input line frequency

50/60 Hz (nominal), 47 Hz to 63 Hz (range)

Max inrush current

50A peak @ 240 VAC for <10 ms to 150 ms, <15A peak 50A peak @ 240 VAC at cold start for <10 ms 15A peak for cycles 10 ms to 150 ms, <3.5A peak for >150 ms

Power consumption
  • @100 VAC: 1.29A, 130W, 444 BTU/hr, 135 VA (max config)
  • @200 VAC: 0.65A, 132W, 449 BTU/hr, 146 VA (max config)
Resources SAN18B-6 user guide

Learn how to install, service and use the SAN18B-6 extension switch.

 Device overview

Review more features and capabilities of the SAN18B-6 extension switch.
Next steps

Discover fast, reliable and secure data protection over distance with the SAN18B-6 extension switch. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Storage representative.
More ways to explore Documentation Support IBM Redbooks® Support and services Partners Community Developer community Global financing Flexible pricing