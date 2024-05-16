IBM Storage Networking SAN18B-6 is a extension class SAN switch with up to 12 Fibre Channel ports at 32 Gbps. It is part of IBM’s range of storage area network switches hardware.
The IBM Storage Networking SAN18B-6 extension switch dramatically speeds up replication performance and enables organizations to substantially reduce costs by deploying less expensive WAN connections. With powerful performance, non-stop reliability, and strong security, the SAN18B-6 can handle the unrelenting transfer of data between data centers, can minimize the impact of disruption to maintain service-level agreements (SLAs), and secure data-in-flight between data centers.
Maximize replication and backup throughput over distance using data compression, disk and tape protocol acceleration, WAN-optimized TCP and other extension technologies.
Get a modern replication connectivity solution that cost-effectively and quickly replicates data across sites for fast, continuous data protection.
With a compression ratio of 4 to 1, scale up to 10 Gbps replication throughput, depending on the type of data and the characteristics of the WAN connection.
This robust platform is for medium-scale, multisite data center environments implementing block, file and tape data protection solutions. It is an ideal platform for building a high-performance data center-to-data center infrastructure for multisite asynchronous and synchronous storage replication and centralized tape backup, recovery and archiving solutions.
The advanced performance and network optimization features of the SAN18B-6 enable replication and backup applications to send more data over metro and WAN links in less time and optimize available WAN bandwidth.
The SAN18B-6 provides a suite of features -- from pre-deployment validation to advanced network failure recovery technologies -- to ensure a continuously available storage extension infrastructure.
The SAN18B-6 Extension Switch uses unbreakable network encryption to ensure that data-in-flight is protected from threats over the WAN. This switch features robust, hardware-based IPsec with AES 256-bit encryption to keep data secure and meet security compliance requirements.
Fabric Vision Technology, an extension of Gen 6 Fibre Channel, is supported on IBM extension products to provide unprecedented insight and visibility across the storage network.
Fabric Vision technology provides a breakthrough hardware and software solution that helps simplify monitoring, maximize network availability and dramatically reduce costs. Featuring innovative monitoring, management and diagnostic capabilities, Fabric Vision technology enables administrators to avoid problems before they impact operations, helping their organizations meet SLAs.
By automating repetitive tasks, IT organizations can significantly improve their efficiency and dramatically decrease the risk of operational mistakes. Automation in large-scale IT environments integrates diverse infrastructure components with consistency and predictability to deliver greater operational efficiencies and agility.
System Architecture
Enclosure
1U chassis designed to be mounted in a 19-inch cabinet
Fibre Channel ports
12 ports, 32 Gbps capable, universal (E, F, M, D, and EX ports)
Ethernet ports
6 ports of 1/10 GbE for LAN and WAN connectivity
Scalability
Full fabric architecture with 239 switches maximum
Certified Maximum
Fibre Channel
performance
Ethernet interfaces
1GbE and 10GbE
IBM Trunking
Up to eight 32 Gbps links aggregating to 256 Gbps per trunk. There is no limit to how many trunk groups can be configured per switch
Fabric Latency
Non-blocking shared memory, 900 ns with no contention, cut-through switching at 32 Gbps
Maximum Fibre
Channel frame size
2112-byte payload
Maximum IP MTU size
Jumbo Frames 1280 bytes to 9216 bytes
Classes of service
Class 2, Class 3, Class F (inter-switch frames)
Port types
F_Port, E_Port, EX_Port, (FCR E_Port), D_Port (Diagnostic), M_Port (Mirror), and self-discovery based on switch type (U_Port); VE_Port (FCIP and IP extension)
Data traffic types
Fibre Channel, FCIP, and IP extension
USB
One USB port for system log file downloads or firmware upgrades
Media types
Fibre Channel: Hot-pluggable Small Form-Factor Pluggable (SFP) and SFP+, short wavelength (SWL), and long wavelength (LWL) transceivers (available wavelength options vary for 16, and 32 Gbps SFPs) Ethernet: IHot-pluggable SFP and SFP+, short-reach wavelength (SRWL), long-reach wavelength (LRWL), and copper SFP/SFP+ transceivers
Fabric services
Simple Name Server (SNS); Registered State Change Notification (RSCN), NTP, RADIUS, RCS (Reliable Commit Service), Dynamic Path Selection (DPS), Exchange-based routing, device-based routing, port-based routing, lossless, Advanced Zoning, Web Tools, Trunking, Extended Fabrics, Fabric Vision, SDDQ
Extension services
Extension Trunking, Adaptive Rate Limiting (ARL), WAN Test Tool (Wtool), Open Systems Tape Pipelining (OSTP), FastWrite (FCIP-FW), QoS Marking, Bandwidth Enforcement, PerPriority TCP QoS, (PTQ), Advanced Extension, and Integrated Routing (FCR)
Optional upgrade
license
The following optional extension features can be enabled on the SAN18B-6 base configuration via the upgrade license:
Management
Supported Management
Serial port (9600, 8, 1,no parity, no flow),Command LineInterface (CLI): SSHv2or Telnet, Web Tools:HTTP/HTTPS,SNMPv1/v3 (FE MIB,FC Management MIB),SMI-S, RADIUS, LDAP
Security
AES-GCM-256encryption on FC ISLs(E_Port), DH-CHAP(between switch andend-device), FCAPswitch authentication;FIPS 140-2 L2-compliant, HTTPS, IPfiltering, LDAP withIPv6, OpenLDAP, PortBinding, RADIUS,TACACS+, Role-BasedAccess Control(RBAC), TransportLayer Security (TLS)v1.2+, Secure Copy(SCP), Secure RPC,SFTP, SSHv2, SSL,Switch Binding,Trusted Switch
Extension security
Management access
10/100/1000 Ethernet(RJ-45); serial port(RJ-45) and one USBport
Diagnostics
POST and embeddedonline/offlinediagnostics, includingD_Port, WAN TestTool, FCIP ping, FCIPtraceroute, FCping, Pathinfo(FCtraceroute),SupportSave, RASLog, Syslog, MAPS,SDDQ, Flow Vision,and Ftrace
Mechanical
Enclosure
Back-to-front airflow/non-port-side air intake and power, 1RU,19-in., EIA-compliant
Size
System Weight
Environmental
Temperature
Relative humidity
(non-condensing)
Altitude (above sea level)
Shock
Vibration
Airflow
Power
Power supply
Dual, hot-swappable, redundant, AC input power supplies with integrated system cooling fans
Power inlet
C14; requires C13 plug
Input voltage
100 VAC to 240 VAC (nominal), 90 VAC to 264 VAC (range)
Input line frequency
50/60 Hz (nominal), 47 Hz to 63 Hz (range)
Max inrush current
50A peak @ 240 VAC for <10 ms to 150 ms, <15A peak 50A peak @ 240 VAC at cold start for <10 ms 15A peak for cycles 10 ms to 150 ms, <3.5A peak for >150 ms
Power consumption
Discover fast, reliable and secure data protection over distance with the SAN18B-6 extension switch. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Storage representative.