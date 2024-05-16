Home Storage SAN SAN192C_6 IBM Storage Networking SAN192C-6 Multilayer Director
Consolidate data assets into fewer, larger, more manageable SANs to keep up with data growth
Product shot of IBM Storage Networking SAN192C-6 director class SAN switch

IBM Storage Networking SAN192C-6 is a director class SAN switch with up to 768 Fibre Channel ports at 32 Gbps. It is part of IBM’s range of storage area network switches hardware.

It is designed for deployment in small to mid-sized storage networks that can support enterprise clouds and business transformation. It layers a comprehensive set of intelligent features onto a high-performance, protocol-independent switch fabric. SAN192C-6 addresses the stringent requirements of large virtualized data center storage environments. It delivers uncompromising availability, security, scalability and transparent integration of new technologies for flexible data center SAN solutions.
Benefits Pay-as-you-grow flexibility

Meet your scalability needs in the cloud by paying only for the resources you need as you scale over time.

 Strengthen security

Maintain robust security when deploying multitenant cloud applications through an extensive security framework.

 Predict performance

Help meet stringent service level agreements (SLAs) by maintaining consistent performance.

 Enhance resilient connectivity

Enable an always-on cloud infrastructure by maintaining availability and reliability of your storage network connectivity.

 Manage traffic effectively

Allow rapid and cost-efficient allocation of network capabilities to cloud applications and help manage traffic effectively. 

 Get integrated mainframe support

Get support for your IBM Z® systems FICON and Linux environments.
Features Scalable expansion with robust investment protection

Make optimal use of valuable data center floor space with its compact design standing at 15.6 inches tall (9RU) and allowing up to four SAN192C-6 directors per standard 7-foot rack (42RU). A smaller footprint makes it an excellent candidate for deployment in smaller storage networks as well as pod-based converged data center infrastructure solutions for the cloud.

 Enterprise class availability

Maintain high availability and meet the requirements of non-disruptive software upgrades and redundancy of all critical hardware components. The SAN192C-6 software architecture provides redundancy on all major hardware components, including the supervisor and fabric modules as well as the power supplies to help enhance availability. 

 Business transformation with enterprise cloud deployment

Deploy enterprise cloud environments providing elastic computing and network capabilities, enabling IT to scale resources up or down as needed in a quick and cost-efficient manner. The SAN192C-6 provides one of the industry's leading scalability and features for certain enterprise cloud deployments, including pay-as-you-grow flexibility to meet the scalability needs in the cloud.

 Integrated mainframe support

Leverage support for the FICON protocol in both cascaded and non-cascaded fabrics, as well as an intermix of FICON and open-systems Fibre Channel Protocol traffic on the same switch. The IBM control unit port (CUP) support enables in-band management of SAN c-type Family switches from mainframe management applications and supports a fabric-binding feature that allows inter-switch links (ISLs) to enabled only between specified switches in the fabric-binding configuration.

 Comprehensive solution for robust security

Use an extensive security framework to protect highly sensitive data crossing today’s enterprise storage networks. It employs intelligent packet inspection at the port level, including the application of access control lists (ACLs) for hardware enforcement of zones, VSANs and advanced port-security features. It also uses Fibre Channel Security Protocol (FC-SP) and Cisco TrustSec Fibre Channel link encryption mechanisms to provide comprehensive security for storage networks.
Technical specifications

The specifications below are for model 8978-E04.

For more information, please refer to the IBM Storage Networking SAN192C-6 Redbooks Product Guide.

Specifications

Specification details

Chassis slot configuration
  • Line-card slots: 4
  • Supervisor slots: 2
  • Crossbar switching fabric slots: 6
  • Fan trays: 3 fan trays at the back of the chassis
  • Power supply bays: 4

Hot-swappable components

Power supplies, fan modules, small form-factor pluggables, supervisor modules, fabric modules

Warranty

One year, IBM On-Site Limited, 24×7 same-day maintenance; service options available

Dimensions (H x W x D)

Chassis dimensions (9RU): 39.62 cm (15.6 in.) x 43.90 cm (17.3 in.) x81.30 cm (32 in.)

  • SAN192C-6 48-Port 32-Gbps Fibre Channel Switching Module: 4.4 cm x 40.39 cm x 55.37 cm (1.75 in. x 15.9 in. x 21.8 in.)
  • Fabric-1 module: 82.3 cm x 5.13 cm x 25.96 cm (32.40 in. x 2.02 in.x 10.22 in.)
  • Fan tray: 91.87 cm x 13.08 cm x 4.75 cm (36.17 in. x 5.15 in. x 1.87in.)
  • SFP+: 1.25 cm x 1.36 cm x 5.65 cm (0.49 in. x 0.54 in. x 2.22 in.)
  • Chassis depth including cable management and chassis doors is 965.2 mm (38 in.)

Unit is rack mountable in a standard 482.6-mm (19-inch) EIA rack; unit is also 2-post rack mountable

Optional features

48-port 32Gbps FC Module and 16G SW Bundle (#AJL2), 48-port 32Gbps FC Switching Module (#AJL4), 24/10-port SAN Extension Module (#AJL5), SAN192C-6 Fabric-1 Switching Module (#AJK9), Enterprise Package (#AJJ9), DCNM SAN Advanced Edition (#AJJA), Mainframe Package (#AJJB), small form-factor pluggables, fans*, AJN6 Supervisor-4 Module, AJN9 Fabric-3 Module

Weight
  • Chassis only: 65.80 kg (145 lb)
  • Fully configured: 147.42 kg (325 lb)
  • 48-port 32-Gbps Fibre Channel line card: 7.94 kg (17.5 lb)
  • Fabric-1 module: 9.07 kg (20 lb)
  • Fan tray: 5.76 kg (12.7 lb)
  • Supervisor blank cover: 0.5 kg (1.1 lb)
  • Line-card blank cover: 2.04 kg (4.5 lb)

Recycling parts

IBM does not recommend the removal of its product batteries due to safety reasons. Please follow the IBM Product Collection and Recycling Take Back Programs.
Related products SAN384C-6

Address your requirements of large, virtualized data environments with a director class SAN switch with up to 384 Fibre Channel ports at 32 Gbps.

 SAN768C-6

Support exponential data growth with a high port density SAN director switch, featuring 768 line-rate 32 Gbps Fibre Channel ports.

 Explore all Storage Area Network (SAN) solutions
