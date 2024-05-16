Leverage support for the FICON protocol in both cascaded and non-cascaded fabrics, as well as an intermix of FICON and open-systems Fibre Channel Protocol traffic on the same switch. The IBM control unit port (CUP) support enables in-band management of SAN c-type Family switches from mainframe management applications and supports a fabric-binding feature that allows inter-switch links (ISLs) to enabled only between specified switches in the fabric-binding configuration.