IBM Storage Networking SAN192C-6 is a director class SAN switch with up to 768 Fibre Channel ports at 32 Gbps. It is part of IBM’s range of storage area network switches hardware.
It is designed for deployment in small to mid-sized storage networks that can support enterprise clouds and business transformation. It layers a comprehensive set of intelligent features onto a high-performance, protocol-independent switch fabric. SAN192C-6 addresses the stringent requirements of large virtualized data center storage environments. It delivers uncompromising availability, security, scalability and transparent integration of new technologies for flexible data center SAN solutions.
Meet your scalability needs in the cloud by paying only for the resources you need as you scale over time.
Maintain robust security when deploying multitenant cloud applications through an extensive security framework.
Help meet stringent service level agreements (SLAs) by maintaining consistent performance.
Enable an always-on cloud infrastructure by maintaining availability and reliability of your storage network connectivity.
Allow rapid and cost-efficient allocation of network capabilities to cloud applications and help manage traffic effectively.
Get support for your IBM Z® systems FICON and Linux environments.
Make optimal use of valuable data center floor space with its compact design standing at 15.6 inches tall (9RU) and allowing up to four SAN192C-6 directors per standard 7-foot rack (42RU). A smaller footprint makes it an excellent candidate for deployment in smaller storage networks as well as pod-based converged data center infrastructure solutions for the cloud.
Maintain high availability and meet the requirements of non-disruptive software upgrades and redundancy of all critical hardware components. The SAN192C-6 software architecture provides redundancy on all major hardware components, including the supervisor and fabric modules as well as the power supplies to help enhance availability.
Deploy enterprise cloud environments providing elastic computing and network capabilities, enabling IT to scale resources up or down as needed in a quick and cost-efficient manner. The SAN192C-6 provides one of the industry's leading scalability and features for certain enterprise cloud deployments, including pay-as-you-grow flexibility to meet the scalability needs in the cloud.
Leverage support for the FICON protocol in both cascaded and non-cascaded fabrics, as well as an intermix of FICON and open-systems Fibre Channel Protocol traffic on the same switch. The IBM control unit port (CUP) support enables in-band management of SAN c-type Family switches from mainframe management applications and supports a fabric-binding feature that allows inter-switch links (ISLs) to enabled only between specified switches in the fabric-binding configuration.
Use an extensive security framework to protect highly sensitive data crossing today’s enterprise storage networks. It employs intelligent packet inspection at the port level, including the application of access control lists (ACLs) for hardware enforcement of zones, VSANs and advanced port-security features. It also uses Fibre Channel Security Protocol (FC-SP) and Cisco TrustSec Fibre Channel link encryption mechanisms to provide comprehensive security for storage networks.
The specifications below are for model 8978-E04.
For more information, please refer to the IBM Storage Networking SAN192C-6 Redbooks Product Guide.
Specifications
Specification details
Chassis slot configuration
Hot-swappable components
Power supplies, fan modules, small form-factor pluggables, supervisor modules, fabric modules
Warranty
One year, IBM On-Site Limited, 24×7 same-day maintenance; service options available
Dimensions (H x W x D)
Chassis dimensions (9RU): 39.62 cm (15.6 in.) x 43.90 cm (17.3 in.) x81.30 cm (32 in.)
Unit is rack mountable in a standard 482.6-mm (19-inch) EIA rack; unit is also 2-post rack mountable
Optional features
48-port 32Gbps FC Module and 16G SW Bundle (#AJL2), 48-port 32Gbps FC Switching Module (#AJL4), 24/10-port SAN Extension Module (#AJL5), SAN192C-6 Fabric-1 Switching Module (#AJK9), Enterprise Package (#AJJ9), DCNM SAN Advanced Edition (#AJJA), Mainframe Package (#AJJB), small form-factor pluggables, fans*, AJN6 Supervisor-4 Module, AJN9 Fabric-3 Module
Weight
Recycling parts
IBM does not recommend the removal of its product batteries due to safety reasons. Please follow the IBM Product Collection and Recycling Take Back Programs.
