IBM Storage Networking SAN96C-6 is a 96-port, 32 Gbps fabric switch in IBM’s range of storage area network switches.

IBM Storage Networking SAN96C-6 Fibre Channel Switch provides high-speed fibre channel connectivity for all-flash arrays and supports multicloud environments. It offers state-of-the-art analytics and telemetry capability built into its next-generation Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) platform. This switch allows seamless transition to FC-NVMe workloads whenever available without any hardware upgrade in the SAN. It empowers small, midsize, and large enterprises that are rapidly deploying cloud-scale applications using extremely dense virtualized servers, providing the benefits of greater bandwidth, scale and consolidation.