IBM Storage Networking SAN96C-6 is a 96-port, 32 Gbps fabric switch in IBM’s range of storage area network switches.
IBM Storage Networking SAN96C-6 Fibre Channel Switch provides high-speed fibre channel connectivity for all-flash arrays and supports multicloud environments. It offers state-of-the-art analytics and telemetry capability built into its next-generation Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) platform. This switch allows seamless transition to FC-NVMe workloads whenever available without any hardware upgrade in the SAN. It empowers small, midsize, and large enterprises that are rapidly deploying cloud-scale applications using extremely dense virtualized servers, providing the benefits of greater bandwidth, scale and consolidation.
Leverage 96 32-Gbps line rate Enhanced Small Form-Factor Pluggable (SFP+) ports with a bandwidth of 3-Tbps per switch for hyperscale environments that drive multiple virtual machine instances within the rack.
Make use of state-of-the-art SAN analytics and telemetry capabilities. The telemetry data extracted from the inspection of the frame headers are calculated on board and can be streamed to any analytics-visualization platform.
Take advantage of the three field-replaceable 16-Port Fibre channel expansion modules that provide high availability, compared to traditional fixed switches with a single ASIC or port group.
Access Inter-Switch Link (ISL) diagnostics, HBA diagnostics, network analysis tools and integrated IBM Call Home capability for greater reliability and reduced service costs.
Get visibility into all virtual machines accessing storage LUNs in the fabric. This is available through HBAs tagging the Virtual Machine Identifier (VMID) on every Fibre Channel frame.
Optimize with an integrated, high-performance 32 Gbps ASIC network processor that enables inspection of Fibre Channel and Small Computer System Interface (SCSI) headers without any external taps or appliances.
Migrate easily with features like Slow-drain detection and isolation, Virtual SAN (VSAN) identifier, Access Control Lists (ACLs), smart zoning, fabric wide Quality of Service (QoS) and traffic encryption.
Use diagnostics tools like Inter-Switch Link (ISL), HBA, read diagnostic parameters, protocol decoding, network analysis tools and integrated IBM Call Home for faster problem resolution at reduced cost.
Make use of the powerful Representational State Transfer (REST) and IBMNX-OS Software API capabilities to enable flexible and rapid programming of utilities for the SAN.
Leverage the IBM Data Center Network Manager (DCNM), which currently manages the entire suite of IBM data center products, can be used to provision, manage, monitor and troubleshoot the MDS 9396T.
Protect the entire system from malicious attacks by securing access to critical components, such as the bootloader, system image loader and Joint Test Action Group (JTAG) interface.
Deploy the 32-Gbps ports on existing 16- or 8-Gbps transceivers, reducing initial CapEx and investment protection with an option to upgrade to 32-Gbps transceivers and adapters whenever needed.
Choose to deploy as few as 48 32-Gbps Fibre Channel ports in the entry-level variant, and then grow in increments of 16 ports to up to 96 ports, in four possible configurations of 48, 64, 80, and 96 ports.
Simplify with faster, smarter, multicloud enabled, more affordable storage solutions when running demanding applications and workloads.
Get one of the fastest, most reliable and secure storage systems for IBM z15™ and LinuxONE III™ for your mission-critical environments.
Meet the demands of hyper-scale virtualization, larger cloud infrastructures and growing flash-based storage environments.