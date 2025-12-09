A mid-range, high-performance Gen 8 Fibre Channel switch for modern data centers
IBM SAN56B-8 Switch is a high-performance, 1U Fibre Channel and FICON switch designed for modern data centers, offering 56 128G SFP+ ports and ultra-low latency.
The switch provides exceptional bandwidth and throughput, making it ideal for mission-critical workloads. It also offers flexible deployment options, including full-fabric switch mode and IBM Access Gateway mode, and features like Adaptive Traffic Optimizer and SAN Fabric Intelligence for optimized performance and management.
Storage Network needs to be powerful and protected. With IBM b-type Gen8 protect your applications and data from cyberthreat.
The switch offers 56 128G SFP+ ports and ultra-low latency, making it ideal for mission-critical workloads and demanding applications.
The pay-as-you-grow architecture allows organizations to scale from 24 to 56 ports in 8-port increments, reducing upfront costs and overprovisioning.
The switch provides advanced security against cyber threats, including quantum-safe security and features like AES-GCM-256 encryption on FC ISLs.
Equipped with AI-powered autonomy, including SAN Fabric Intelligence, automates application infrastructure providing real-time monitoring and optimization.
Choose the right support level and duration for business needs.
IBM Storage Expert Care is a modular approach that allows you to choose the duration, service response times, and options that are most important to support you IBM Storage Systems. Expert Care may have up to three tiers to choose from, depending on the system – Basic, Advanced, and Premium. This enables you to select the support tier that best meets you business’s needs. The IBM Storage Expert Care suite is supported by a global team of experts dedicated to help you maintain a high-performing, secure, and resilient IT environment. With IBM, you gain a trusted partner committed to service excellence and long-term infrastructure success.
Businesses need a flexible storage solution that can grow with their needs - whether the data is stored on-prem, in a cloud or both. Built with feature-rich software, AI-powered predictive storage management and proactive support, IBM FlashSystem 5000 helps make modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence, accessible to enterprises of all sizes. Match your powerful IBM b-type SAN network with powerful FlashSystem storage.
The Gen7 infrastructure lays the foundation for an autonomous SAN by combining powerful analytics and advanced automation capabilities for a self-learning, self-optimizing and self-healing SAN.
A next-generation high-speed switch designed for flexible integration in large-scale storage networks. Includes an expandable set of available b-type Gen 6 Fibre Channel ports for extreme scalability.