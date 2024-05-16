IBM Storage Networking SAN768C-6 is a director class SAN switch with up to 768 Fibre Channel ports at 32 Gbps. It is part of IBM’s range of storage area network switches hardware.
IBM Storage Networking SAN768C-6 has one of the industry’s highest port density for a SAN director, featuring 768 line-rate 32 Gbps Fibre Channel ports. Designed to support multi-protocol workloads, SAN768C-6 enables SAN consolidation and collapsed-core solutions for large enterprises, thereby reducing the number of managed switches and leading to easy-to-manage deployments. By reducing the number of front-panel ports used on Inter-Switch Links (ISLs), it also offers room for future growth. SAN768C-6 addresses the mounting storage requirements of today’s large virtualized data centers.
Enable large, scalable deployment of storage area network (SAN) extension solutions with the 24/10-port SAN Extension Module.
Deliver high availability with fully redundant components and enable robust networking capabilities.
Deploy virtual SANs (VSANs) for consolidating physical SAN islands while maintaining logical boundaries.
Provide inter-VSAN routing (IVR) for sharing resources across VSANs.
With exponential data growth and the pressures to do more with less, organizations need to deploy large-scale SANs in the most efficient, cost-effective way possible. SAN768C-6 can meet both scalability and TCO requirements. It offers one of the industry leading port densities of up to 768 32-Gbps Fibre Channel ports per chassis—so there’s plenty of room to grow in the future.
SAN768C-6 is designed for high availability. Beyond meeting the basic requirements of non-disruptive software upgrades and redundancy of critical hardware components, the SAN768C-6 software architecture offers high availability. Its supervisor modules automatically restart failed processes, making the SAN768C-6 exceptionally robust.
Enterprise clouds provide organizations with elastic compute and network capabilities, enabling IT to scale up or scale down resources on an as-needed basis in a quick and cost-efficient manner. SAN768C-6 meets the needs of enterprise clouds by providing high scalability, pay-as-you-grow flexibility, robust security for multi-tenant cloud applications, consistent high performance to meet stringent service-level agreements and other cloud deployment features.
To meet the needs of all users, SAN768C-6 supports management via NX-API, the Storage Networking c-type Family command-line interface (CLI), DCNM and third-storage management tools. NX-API is a representational State Transfer (REST) API-based framework for NX-OS. It provides output of CLIs in an easy-to-read Extensible Markup Language (XML) or JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) format for simple scriptability.
The extensive security framework of SAN768C-6 protects sensitive data crossing enterprise networks. It features intelligent, port-level packet inspection, including the use of access control lists (ACLs) for hardware enforcement of zones, VSANs and advanced port security features.
Management of large-scale storage networks requires proactive diagnostics, tools to verify connectivity and route latency, and mechanisms for capturing and analyzing traffic. Comprehensive port-based and flow-based statistics enable sophisticated performance analysis and SLA accounting. Integrated Call Home provides faster problem resolution and reduced service costs. With SAN768C-6, IBM delivers a comprehensive toolset for troubleshooting,analysis and debugging of storage networks.
Model - 8978-E16
Chassis slot configuration
• Line-card slots: 16
• Supervisor slots: 2
• Crossbar switching fabric slots: 6
• Fan trays: 3 fan trays at the back of the chassis
• Power supply bays: 16
Hot-swappable components
Power supplies, fan modules, small form-factor pluggables, supervisor modules, fabric modules
Warranty
One year, IBM On-Site Limited, 24×7 same-day maintenance; service options available.
Optional features
48-port 32Gbps FC Module and 16G SW Bundle (#AJL2), 48-port 32Gbps FC Switching Module (#AJL4), 24/10-port SAN Extension Module (#AJL5), Fabric-1 Switching Module (#AJKE), Enterprise Package (#AJJ9), DCNM SAN Advanced Edition (#AJJA), Mainframe Package (#AJJB), 3000W AC power supply (#AJKF), small form-factor pluggables, fans
Dimensions (H x W x D)
•Chassis dimensions (26RU): 114.9 cm (45.25 in.) x 43.9 cm (17.3 in.) x 88.9 cm (35 in.)
• 48-Port 32-Gbps Fibre Channel Switching Module: 4.4 cm x 40.39 cm x 55.37 cm (1.75 in. x 15.9 in. x 21.8 in.)
• Power supply (3,000 W AC): 55.98 cm x 10.03 cm x 4.06 cm (22.04 in. x 3.95 in.x 1.6 in.)
• Fabric-1 module: 82.3 cm x 5.13 cm x 25.96 cm (32.40 in. x 2.02 in. x 10.22 in.)
• Supervisor-1E module: 5.18 cm x 20.17 cm x 55.5 cm (2.04 in. x 7.94 in. x 21.85 in.)
• Fan tray: 91.87 cm x 13.08 cm x 4.75 cm (36.17 in. x 5.15 in. x 1.87 in.)• SFP+: 1.25 cm x 1.36 cm x 5.65 cm (0.49 in. x 0.54 in. x 2.22 in.)
Weight
• Chassis (includes fans): 136 kg (300 lb.)
• 48-port 32-Gbps Fibre Channel line card: 7.94 kg (17.5 lb)
• Power supply (3,000 W AC): 2.7 kg (6 lb)
• Fabric-1 module: 9.07 kg (20 lb)
• Supervisor-1E module: 3.86 kg (8.5 lb)
• Fan tray: 5.76 kg (12.7 lb)
• Supervisor blank cover: 0.5 kg (1.1 lb)
• Line-card blank cover: 2.04 kg (4.5 lb)
Recycling parts
IBM does not recommend the removal of its product batteries due to safety reasons. Please utilize the IBM Product Collection and Recycling Take Back Programs.
Consolidate data assets into fewer, larger, more manageable SANs to keep up with data growth.
Enable cloud and business transformation for large scale storage networks.