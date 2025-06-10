An entry-level Gen 7 Fibre Channel switch combining performance capabilities of 8, 16, 32 and 64 Gbps with enterprise-class security and features
Get up to twice the bandwidth (64G) and 50% lower latency than Gen 6 Fibre Channel.
Scale port count (8–24 ports) with port on demand (PoD licenses) and port bandwidth (8, 16, 32 or 64G speed) through either 32G or 64G transceivers. Expand the SAN fabric by adding more switches.
Gen 7 b-type includes a hardened OS, secure boot and validated hardware or software root of trust to protect from evolving cyberthreats.
Gen 7 features include self-learning, self-healing and self-optimizing capabilities to reduce administration and troubleshooting.
Pair with FlashSystem storage array to power mission-critical databases and ERP systems with ultralow latency and 64G Fibre Channel.
Ensure secure data solutions with FlashSystem storage, providing instant access to electronic health records while delivering continuous uptime and end-to-end SAN security.
Fuel AI and BI workloads with blazing fast NVMe-FC performance and lossless Fibre Channel networking.
IBM Redbooks helps administrators understand how to implement and migrate to an IBM b-type Gen 7 SAN.
IBM b-type Gen 7 features help administrators enjoy the best-in-class performance, uptime and security, without the need for active management.
Get details on the end-of-support status for legacy SAN products and learn how upgrading to the IBM SAN24B-7 enhances performance, management and security.
The IBM b-type Gen 7 directors provide up to 512 64G ports
Explore the capabilities of IBM Storage Networking SAN24B-7
