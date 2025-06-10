IBM Storage Networking SAN24B-7

An entry-level Gen 7 Fibre Channel switch combining performance capabilities of 8, 16, 32 and 64 Gbps with enterprise-class security and features

IBM SAN24B-7 hardware

Connect your business

The IBM® SAN24B-7 delivers enterprise-class Fibre Channel (FC) speed, security, features and reliability at a lower price. Each switch port supports up to 64G FC performance, automated autonomous features and comes with all software licenses included, along with the IBM Expert Care warranty.
This entry-level SAN switch is designed for the data-driven data center, where uptime, scalability and cyber-resilience are essential. It's perfect for growing IT environments that use IBM FlashSystem® storage.
 Why upgrade legacy switches to the IBM SAN24B-7
Enable high-speed performance

Get up to twice the bandwidth (64G) and 50% lower latency than Gen 6 Fibre Channel.
Grow your SAN as needed

Scale port count (8–24 ports) with port on demand (PoD licenses) and port bandwidth (8, 16, 32 or 64G speed) through either 32G or 64G transceivers. Expand the SAN fabric by adding more switches.
Build a cyber-resilient storage network

Gen 7 b-type includes a hardened OS, secure boot and validated hardware or software root of trust to protect from evolving cyberthreats.
Simplify setup and management

Gen 7 features include self-learning, self-healing and self-optimizing capabilities to reduce administration and troubleshooting.

Features

Cabling inside an IBM z17 system
64G Fibre Channel connectivity

Support up to 24 ports of 64G FC SFP+ with compatibility with an earlier version for 32G/16G (32G FC SFP+ also supports 16G/8G).

It also enables high-speed connectivity for servers and FlashSystem 64G storage.
Server racks in computer network security server room data center. 3D render dark blue
Low-latency switching

Delivers 460 ns switch latency (~50% less than previous generation).

It also accelerates access to storage arrays to improve application response times and user experience.
Two IT Engineers Standing in Working Data Center. They Use Laptop while Standing at the Evening Office. Team of Developers Look at Each Other, Talk and Using Computer
ISL trunking

Supports frame-based trunking of up to 8 ports per trunk to deliver up to 512G aggregate bandwidth between Gen 7 switches.

It also maximizes link usage, reduces bottlenecks and ensures high-speed, resilient interswitch connectivity.
Abstract futuristic background Data Transfer. technology concept. Futuristic cyberspace background. Generative AI.
Cybersecurity architecture

Integrates a hardened OS, secure boot, hardware or software root of trust, DH-CHAP, FCAP and port binding.

It also protects against unauthorized access, firmware tampering and other cyberthreats, essential for regulatory compliance.
Multiethnic Diverse Office Meeting: Team of Two Creative Entrepreneurs Talk, Discuss Growth Strategy, Looking at the Laptop. Businesspeople Work on Digital e-Commerce Startup Project.
Advanced diagnostics and monitoring

Offers tools such as monitoring and alerting policy suite (MAPS), Flow Vision, ClearLink diagnostics and fabric performance impact notification (FPIN).

It also reduces human error, simplifies management and minimizes downtime through proactive fault identification and resolution.
In the Modern Data Center: IT Engineer Standing Beside Open Server Rack Cabinets, Does Wireless Maintenance and Diagnostics Procedure with a Laptop.
Scalable ports-on-demand architecture

Ships with 8 active ports with 64G or 32G SFP+ optics.

It also reduces upfront costs, enables pay-as-you-grow scalability and supports flexible deployment strategies.
Use cases High-performance databases

Pair with FlashSystem storage array to power mission-critical databases and ERP systems with ultralow latency and 64G Fibre Channel.

 Secure healthcare storage solutions

Ensure secure data solutions with FlashSystem storage, providing instant access to electronic health records while delivering continuous uptime and end-to-end SAN security.

 Real-time analytics

Fuel AI and BI workloads with blazing fast NVMe-FC performance and lossless Fibre Channel networking.
Resources IBM b-type Gen 7 installation, migration and best practices

IBM Redbooks helps administrators understand how to implement and migrate to an IBM b-type Gen 7 SAN.

 Read more Simple and secure—IBM b-type Gen 7 makes managing your environment easy

IBM b-type Gen 7 features help administrators enjoy the best-in-class performance, uptime and security, without the need for active management.

 Learn more Don’t let legacy devices compromise your SAN

Get details on the end-of-support status for legacy SAN products and learn how upgrading to the IBM SAN24B-7 enhances performance, management and security.

 Find out more

 Read the product guide
