IBM Storage Networking SAN24B-6 is an entry-level switch that combines high-performance capabilities of 4, 8, 16 and 32 Gbps with point-and-click simplicity and enterprise-class functionality. It provides small to midsized data centers with low-cost access to industry-leading Gen 6 Fibre Channel technology and the ability to start small and grow on demand—from 8 to 24 ports—to support an evolving storage environment. IBM b-type Gen 6 Fibre Channel products are designed to unleash the full potential of new storage technologies for the new high-performance application workloads.