IBM Storage Networking SAN24B-6 is an entry-level switch that combines high-performance capabilities of 4, 8, 16 and 32 Gbps with point-and-click simplicity and enterprise-class functionality. It provides small to midsized data centers with low-cost access to industry-leading Gen 6 Fibre Channel technology and the ability to start small and grow on demand—from 8 to 24 ports—to support an evolving storage environment. IBM b-type Gen 6 Fibre Channel products are designed to unleash the full potential of new storage technologies for the new high-performance application workloads.
Configurable with Ports on Demand (PoD) for 8, 16 or 24 ports and supports 4, 8, 16 or 32 Gbps speeds with proper transceivers. Includes an integrated power supply and four built-in fans.
Delivers industry-leading Gen 5 and Gen 6 Fibre Channel technology in a flexible and easy-to-use solution, and is easy to deploy with the EZSwitchSetup wizard.
Provides advanced 32-Gbps performance to unleash the full potential of new storage technologies for the new high-performance application workloads.
IBM b-type Gen 5 and Gen 6 technology leverages a rich heritage of Fibre Channel innovation to deliver industry-leading reliability for the world’s most demanding data centers. Using Fabric Vision technology and VM Insight, administrators can quickly identify abnormal VM behaviors to facilitate troubleshooting and fault isolation, helping to ensure maximum performance and operational stability.
Fabric Vision technology provides visibility across the network with monitoring, management and diagnostic capabilities that enable administrators to avoid problems before they impact operations. Fabric Vision technology includes VM Insight, Monitoring and Alerting Policy Suite (MAPS), Fabric Performance Impact (FPI) Monitoring, dashboards, Configuration and Operational Monitoring Policy Automation Services Suite (COMPASS), ClearLink Diagnostics, Flow Vision, FEC and Credit Loss Recovery.
IBM Network Advisor is an optional software management tool that provides an enhanced user interface and additional capabilities to simplify b-type Fibre Channel management. It helps diagnose and resolve issues to maximize uptime, increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. The wizard-driven interface reduces deployment and configuration times by allowing fabrics, switches and ports to be managed as groups. Customizable dashboards display performance and health indicators.
SAN24B-6 delivers industry-leading Gen 6 Fibre Channel technology in a flexible and easy-to-use solution that cost-effectively scales from 8 to 24 ports with PoD. It is easy to deploy with the EZSwitchSetup wizard, featuring a simple user interface that dramatically reduces deployment and configuration times with as few as three steps.
IBM Storage Networking SAN24B-6 can be deployed as a full-fabric switch or as an Access Gateway, simplifying fabric topologies and heterogeneous fabric connectivity (the default mode setting is a switch). Access Gateway mode4 utilizes N_Port ID virtualization (NPIV) switch standards to present physical and virtual servers directly to the core of storage area network (SAN) fabrics. This makes Access Gateway transparent to the SAN fabric, greatly reducing management of the network edge.
Small form-factor pluggables (SFPs
One-year; customer-replaceable unit (CRU) and on-site, 9×5 next-business-day response; warranty service upgrades are available.
4, 8 and 16 Gbps when using 16 Gbps SFP+ transceivers
8, 16 and 32 Gbps when using 32 Gbps SFP+ transceivers
Please refer to the SAN24B-6 Redbooks Product Guide to review most current optional features
Width: 42.88 cm (16.88 in.) Height: 4.29 cm (1.69 in.) Depth: 30.66 cm (12.07 in.)
5.76 kg (12.65 lb) with one integrated power supply, without transceivers
Use a low-cost, high-performance platform to enable flash-ready solutions for the business.
Fabric Vision technology, an extension of Gen 6 Fibre Channel, provides powerful monitoring, management and diagnostic tools.
Find out how you can gain better insight and visibility across your storage network with Fabric Vision technology.
Learn how IBM Network Advisor software management tool provides simplified network management for today’s SAN fabrics.
