IBM Storage Networking SAN384C-6 is a director class SAN switch with up to 384 Fibre Channel ports at 32 Gbps. It is part of IBM’s range of storage area network switches hardware.
A next-generation, director-class SAN switch designed for deployment in large-scale storage networks, IBM Storage Networking SAN384C-6 Multilayer Director enables enterprise clouds for business transformation. By adding enterprise connectivity options that support FICON, SAN384C-6 delivers a high-performing and reliable FICON infrastructure designed to support fast and scalable IBM Z® systems servers. Sharing the same operating system and management interface with other IBM Storage Networking c-type switches, IBM SAN384C-6 enables seamless deployment of unified fabrics with high-performance FC connectivity to achieve low total cost of ownership.
Help future-proof the data center for cloud and big data.
Combine large-scale storage networks and multiple storage protocols on a single converged network.
Enable large, scalable deployment of storage area network (SAN) extension solutions with 24/10-port SAN Extension Module.
Attain high availability with fully redundant components, benefit from virtual SAN technology, access control lists and intelligent frame processing.
With the exponential growth of data in today’s smarter business environments, organizations must deploy large-scale SANs in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible. To meet scalability requirements while managing total cost of ownership SAN384C-6 offers various capabilities to enable organizations to consolidate their data assets into fewer, larger and more manageable SANs. It helps reduce the data-center hardware footprint and associated capital and operational expenses.
IBM Storage Networking SAN384C-6 shares the same operating system and management interface as other IBM Storage Networking c-type switches, which enables seamless fabric deployment with high-performance Fibre Channel, FICON and FCIP connectivity. The 48-port 32-Gbps Fibre Channel Switching Module delivers high performance and innovative features that empower scalability and intelligence in large, virtualized data-center deployments.
Beyond meeting the basic requirements of non-disruptive software upgrades and redundancy of critical hardware components, IBM Storage Networking c-type family software architecture offers a high level of availability. It provides redundancy on all major hardware components, including supervisor modules, fabric modules, power supplies and fan trays. Additionally, it is designed to maintain near-continuous availability.
SAN384C-6 is designed to provide high scalability and pay-as-you-grow flexibility, robust security for multi-tenancy cloud applications, predictable high performance required to meet strict service level agreements (SLAs), resilient connectivity required for no-downtime cloud infrastructures, and advanced traffic management capabilities—such as quality of service—needed to quickly and cost-efficiently allocate elastic network capabilities to cloud applications.
To meet the needs of any user, SAN384C-6 provides three principal management modes: the IBM Storage Networking c-type family command-line interface (CLI), DCNM and integration with third-party storage-management tools. It leverages the IBM Storage Networking c-type family's easy-to-learn CLI to deliver broad management capabilities. This highly efficient and direct interface is designed to provide consistent, logical, optimal capabilities to administrators in enterprise environments.
Addressing the need for foolproof security in storage networks, the SAN384C-6 and the 48-port 32-Gbps line card offer an extensive security framework to protect the highly sensitive data crossing today’s enterprise networks. It employs intelligent packet inspection at the port level, including the application of access control lists (ACLs) for hardware enforcement of zones, VSANs and advanced port security features.
Managing large-scale storage networks requires proactive diagnostics tools to verify connectivity and route latency, as well as mechanisms to capture and analyze network traffic. SAN384C-6 provides comprehensive port-based and flow-based statistics that enable sophisticated performance analysis and SLA accounting. Plus, an integrated Call Home capability can add reliability, speed problem resolution and help reduce service costs.
Model - 8978-E08
Chassis slot configuration
• Line-card slots: 8
• Supervisor slots: 2
• Crossbar switching fabric slots: 6
• Fan trays: 3 fan trays at the back of the chassis
• Power supply bays: 8
Hot-swappable components
Power supplies, fan modules, small form-factor pluggables, supervisor modules, fabric modules
Warranty
One year, IBM On-Site Limited, 24×7 same-day maintenance; service options available.
Optional features
48-port 32Gbps FC Module and 16G SW Bundle (#AJL2), 48-port 32Gbps FC Switching Module (#AJL4), 24/10-port SAN Extension Module (#AJL5), SAN384C-6 Fabric-1 Switching Module (#AJKE), Enterprise Package(#AJJ9), DCNM SAN Advanced Edition (#AJJA), Mainframe Package (#AJJB), 3000W AC power supply (#AJKF), small form-factor pluggables, fans, AJN6Supervisor-4 Module, AJNB Fabric-3 Module
Dimensions (H x W x D)
• Chassis dimensions (14RU): 61.9 cm (24.35 in.) x 43.9 cm (17.3 in.) x 86.4cm (34 in.)
• IBM 48-Port 32-Gbps Fibre Channel Switching Module: 4.4 cm x 40.39 cm x 55.37 cm (1.75 in. x 15.9 in. x 21.8 in.)
• Power supply (3,000 W AC): 55.98 cm x 10.03 cm x 4.06 cm (22.04 in. x3.95 in. x 1.6 in.)
• Fabric-1 module: 82.3 cm x 5.13 cm x 25.96 cm (32.40 in. x 2.02 in. x10.22 in.)
• Supervisor-1E module: 5.18 cm x 20.17 cm x 55.5 cm (2.04 in. x 7.94 in.x 21.85 in.)
• Fan tray: 91.87 cm x 13.08 cm x 4.75 cm (36.17 in. x 5.15 in. x 1.87 in.) SFP+: 1.25 cm x 1.36 cm x 5.65 cm (0.49 in. x 0.54 in. x 2.22 in.)
• Chassis (includes fans): 84.2 kg (185.5 lb)
• 48-port 32-Gbps Fibre Channel line card: 7.94 kg (17.5 lb)
Weight
• Power supply (3,000W AC): 2.7 kg (6 lb)
• Fabric module: 5.0 kg (11 lb)
• Supervisor-1 module: 3.2 kg (7 lb)
Recycling parts
IBM does not recommend the removal of its product batteries due to safety reasons. Please utilize the IBM Product Collection and Recycling Take Back Programs.
Consolidate data assets into fewer, larger, more manageable SANs to keep up with data growth.
Enable your organization to support exponential data growth and provide operational flexibility.