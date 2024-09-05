The next-generation IBM SAN96C-7 64-Gbps 96-port two rack unit (2 RU) Fibre Channel switch provides high-speed Fibre Channel connectivity for all-flash arrays and high-performance hosts, and state-of-the-art analytics and telemetry capabilities—all built into its ASIC chipset. The solution allows you to seamlessly transition to non-volatile memory express FC (NVMe/FC) workloads without needing to upgrade any SAN hardware.

This setup is ideal for enterprises that rapidly deploy cloud-scale applications with dense, virtualized servers as it provides the benefits of greater bandwidth, scale and consolidation.

The IBM SAN96C-7 switch has 96 x 8/16/32/64-Gbps multispeed ports which provide an aggregate bandwidth of 6 Tbps per switch for highly scalable designs in hyperscale environments that drive several thousands of virtual machine instances within a rack.