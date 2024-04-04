IBM Storage Networking SAN48C-6 Fibre Channel Switch provides high-speed Fibre Channel connectivity for all-flash arrays and supports multicloud environments. It offers state-of-the-art analytics and telemetry capability built into its next-generation Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) platform. This switch allows seamless transition to FC-NVMe workloads whenever available without any hardware upgrade in the SAN. It empowers small, midsize, and large enterprises that are rapidly deploying cloud-scale applications using extremely dense virtualized servers, providing the benefits of greater bandwidth, scale, and consolidation.