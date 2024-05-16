IBM Storage Networking SAN16C-R is a Fibre Channel switch with up to 12 ports at 32 Gbps. It is part of IBM’s range of storage area network switches hardware.
IBM Storage Networking SAN16C-R is the next generation of highly flexible, one of the industry-leading IBM Storage Networking c-type switches. With a compact form factor and advanced capabilities, this switch is an ideal solution for departmental and remote branch-office SANs and large-scale SANs in conjunction with IBM Storage Networking c-type directors.
SAN16C-R offers up to twelve 32 Gbps Fibre Channel ports, four 1/10, two 25, and one 40 GbE IP storage services ports in a fixed 1RU form factor. The switch also connects to existing native Fibre Channel networks, protecting current investments in storage networks. The SAN Extension over IP application package license is standard on the two fixed 1/10 GbE IP storage services ports, enabling features such as Fibre Channel over IP (FCIP) and compression on the switch without the need for additional licenses.
Enable more efficient Storage Area Network (SAN) space utilization by leveraging the unique multiservice and multiprotocol functions in a compact 1RU form factor.
Enable fast disaster recovery and cost-effective, high-performing Fibre Channel and Fibre Channel over IP (FCIP) connectivity for open systems and mainframe environments.
Leverage support for virtual storage area networks (VSANs), which are ideal for efficient, secure SAN consolidation.
Model - 8977-R16
Hot-swappable components
Hot-swappable, redundant power supplies
Warranty
One-year, customer-replaceable unit (CRU), IBM On-Site Limited, 9x5 Next Business Day; 24×7 same-day maintenance service options are available
Dimensions
Width: 439.4 mm (17.3 in.)
Depth: 510.7 mm (20.11 in.)
Height: 43.6 mm (1.72 in.)
Weight
9.8 kg (21.61 lb) (including two PSUs and four fans), but excluding optical modules
Airflow
Back to front (toward ports) using port-side exhaust fans
– Front to back (into ports) using port-side intake fans
Ports
Up to twelve 32 Gbps ports
Up to four ports of 1/10 Gb Ethernet (GbE), or two ports of 25 GbE, or one port of 40 GbE for for FCIP and iSCSI storage services
Link speeds
8/16/32 Gbps autosensing
1/10/25/40 GbE
Optional features
Enterprise Package (#AJJ4), DCNM SAN Advanced Edition (#AJJ7), R16 Upgrade license (#AJMT)
Recycling parts
For safety reasons, IBM does not recommend the removal of its products’ batteries. Please utilize the IBM Takeback and Recycle Program
Deploy SAN extension solutions, distributed intelligent fabric services and multi-protocol connectivity for open systems and mainframe environments.
Empower organizations like yours that are rapidly deploying cloud-scale applications using virtualized servers.
Enable your organization to support exponential data growth and provide operational flexibility.