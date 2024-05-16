IBM Storage Networking SAN16C-R is the next generation of highly flexible, one of the industry-leading IBM Storage Networking c-type switches. With a compact form factor and advanced capabilities, this switch is an ideal solution for departmental and remote branch-office SANs and large-scale SANs in conjunction with IBM Storage Networking c-type directors.

SAN16C-R offers up to twelve 32 Gbps Fibre Channel ports, four 1/10, two 25, and one 40 GbE IP storage services ports in a fixed 1RU form factor. The switch also connects to existing native Fibre Channel networks, protecting current investments in storage networks. The SAN Extension over IP application package license is standard on the two fixed 1/10 GbE IP storage services ports, enabling features such as Fibre Channel over IP (FCIP) and compression on the switch without the need for additional licenses.