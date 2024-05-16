IBM Storage Networking SAN48C-7 SAN switch provides up to 48 Fibre Channel ports at 64 Gbps. It is part of IBM’s range of c-type storage area network switch hardware.
The next-generation IBM SAN48C-7 64-Gbps 48-port Fibre Channel switch provides high-speed Fibre Channel connectivity for all-flash arrays and high-performance hosts. This switch offers state-of-the-art analytics and telemetry capabilities built into its next-generation Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chipset. This switch allows seamless transition to Fibre Channel Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe/FC) workloads whenever available, without any hardware upgrade in the SAN. It empowers small, midsize and large enterprises that are rapidly deploying cloud-scale applications using extremely dense virtualized servers, providing the benefits of greater bandwidth, scale and consolidation.
Improve performance with centralized nonblocking arbitration that provides consistent 64-Gbps low-latency performance across all traffic conditions for every Fibre Channel port on the switch.
Achieve near-continuous availability and reliability by providing redundancy on all major components, such as the power supply and cooling subsystems.
Make use of Forward Error Correction (FEC) between switch ports and HBA ports on all 64-Gbps Fibre Channel fixed switches to enhance reliability.
Increase fabric scalability to help enhance flexibility for a variety of SAN architectures.
Gain visibility into all virtual machines that are accessing storage LUNs or namespaces in the fabric.
Uses onboard hardware that protects the entire system from malicious attacks by securing access to critical components such as the bootloader, system image loader and Joint Test Action Group (JTAG) interface.
Offers state-of-the-art data traffic analytics that calculates performance data on board the switch in real-time and streamed to any analytics visualization platform.
Detects automatically any symptoms of congestion and dynamically applies rate limits to congested and slow-drain devices so that adverse effects do not spread to other devices.
Provides services like Auto-zone, Smart Zoning, slow-drain detection and isolation, Virtual SAN (VSAN) and Inter-VSAN Routing (IVR) and fabric-wide Quality of Service (QoS) to enable migration from SAN islands to enterprise-wide storage networks.
Includes Inter-Switch Link (ISL) diagnostics, Host Bus Adapter (HBA) diagnostics, remote SFP-error collection (Small Form-factor Pluggable-error collection), Switched Port Analyzer (SPAN), Slow Drain Monitoring and an Online Health Management System for greater reliability, faster problem resolution and reduced service costs.
Offers Buffer-to-Buffer State Change Notification (BBSCN) feature to help correct any error that is introduced in-flight at the receiver end.
Specifications
Specification details
Switch
48 port 64Gb Fibre Channel Switch
Warranty
One year, IBM On-Site Limited, 24×7 same-day maintenance; IBM 1,3,5 year Expert Care (PDF) Service options available.
Fibre Channel ports
Fixed-switch form factor with 48 SFP+ ports base
Performance
Physical dimensions
(H x W x D) and weight
Optional features
1,3,5 year Advantage (NDFC+Enterprise) and Premier (NDFC+Enterprise+SAN Analytics) Subscription Licenses (FC AJWM, AJWN, AJWP, AJWQ, AJWR, AJWS)
Recycling parts
Leverage this switch designed for small to mid-sized storage networks. The switch layers an extensive list of intelligent features onto its high performance, protocol-independent switch fabric.
Deploy cloud-scale applications rapidly using virtualized servers and leverage high- speed Fibre Channel connectivity from the server rack to the SAN core.
