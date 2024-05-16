Home Storage SAN SAN32C_6 IBM Storage Networking SAN32C-6 Fabric Switch
Deploy cloud-scale applications rapidly using virtualized servers
IBM Storage Networking SAN32C-6 Fabric Switch is an entry level model in IBM’s range of storage area network switches.

IBM Storage Networking SAN32C-6 provides high-speed Fibre Channel connectivity from the server rack to the SAN core. This switch empowers organizations that are rapidly deploying cloud-scale applications using highly dense virtualized servers, by providing higher bandwidth and consolidation. Designed to benefit both small-scale and large-scale SAN deployments, it delivers outstanding flexibility through a unique port expansion module that provides a cost-effective, field swappable port upgrade option. You gain the day-one option of upgrading to 32-Gbps server connectivity using 32-Gbps HBAs.
Benefits Deploy cloud-scale applications rapidly

Use high density of virtualized servers with low density of switch ports to gain higher bandwidth and consolidation.

 Consolidate server ports

Consolidate current 16-Gbps HBA installed base to meet your future needs to grow the number of ports.

 Simplify IT

Reduce network complexity and simplify management through consolidation.

 Deploy dedicated SAN

Support the performance and scale required for a dedicated, standalone Fibre Channel SAN without requiring other switching infrastructure.

 Improve performance

Leverage lower latency to imrove performance of storage workloads.

 Lower costs

Deploy the 32-Gbps-capable ports on existing 16/8/4-Gbps transceivers and gain capital expenditure savings.
Features High performance

Provides 32-Gbps line-rate, non-blocking, predictable, low-latency performance across all traffic conditions for every Fibre Channel port in the switch.

 High availability

Provides optional redundancy on all major components such as power supply and fan. Dual power supplies allow power grid redundancy.

 Pay-as-you-grow scalability

Offers a port expansion module to upgrade from eight 32 Gbps ports up to 16 and 32 ports. This lowers power consumption and cost of managing multiple licenses. 

 Capital Expensiture (CapEx) savings

Allows users to deploy on existing 16/8/4-Gbps transceivers, reducing capital expenditure with an option to upgrade to 32-Gbps transceivers and adapters in the future.

 Scales up with the size of your SAN

Small-scale SAN can be built with low cost, non-blocking, line-rate and low-latency switch. SAN size can be upgraded to 32-Gbps in switch or Network Port Virtualization mode.
