IBM Storage Networking SAN24C-7 Switch
Use high performance and low latency with the latest Gen 7 Fibre Channel technology that uses a 64-Gbps, 24-port SAN Switch
A device with multiple ports

IBM Storage Networking SAN24C-7 is a fibre channel switch with up to 24 ports at 64 Gbps. It is part of IBM’s range of storage area network switches hardware.  

The IBM Storage Networking SAN24C-7 switch brings the latest in high-performance, low-latency Fibre Channel Storage Area Network (SAN) technology to bear against common enterprise data storage challenges.

IBM Storage Networking SAN24C-7 switch offers high-speed Fibre Channel connectivity to all-flash arrays, high-performance hosts and state-of-the-art analytics and telemetry capabilities—all built into its ASIC chipset. The solution allows you to seamlessly transition to non-volatile memory express FC (NVMe/FC) workloads without needing to upgrade any SAN hardware.
Deliver high performance with a Fibre Channel switch offering 64 Gbps and 24 ports.
Benefits Optimize performance

Improve performance with centralized nonblocking arbitration that provides consistent 64-Gbps low-latency performance across all traffic conditions for every Fibre Channel port on the switch.

 Attain high availability

Achieve near-continuous availability and reliability by providing redundancy on all major components, such as the power supply and cooling subsystems.

 Enhance reliability

Make use of Forward Error Correction between switch ports and Host Bus Adapter (HBA) ports on all 64-Gbps Fibre Channel fixed switches to enhance reliability. 

 Boost scalability

Increase fabric scalability to help enhance flexibility for various SAN architectures.

 Increase awareness

Gain visibility into all virtual machines that are accessing storage LUNs or namespaces in the fabric.
Features Secure-boot and anti-counterfeiting technology

Uses onboard hardware that protects the entire system from malicious attacks by securing access to critical components such as the bootloader, system image loader and Joint Test Action Group interface.

 Fully integrated SAN analytics

Offers state-of-the-art data traffic analytics that calculates performance data on board the switch in real-time and streamed to any analytics visualization platform.

 Dynamic Ingress Rate Limiting

Detects automatically any symptoms of congestion and dynamically applies rate limits to congested and slow-drain devices so that adverse effects do not spread to other devices.

 Intelligent services

Provides services like Auto-zone, Smart Zoning, slow-drain detection and isolation, Virtual SAN (VSAN) and Inter-VSAN Routing and fabric-wide Quality of Service to enable migration from SAN islands to enterprise-wide storage networks.

 Sophisticated diagnostics tools

Includes Inter-Switch Link diagnostics, HBA diagnostics, remote SFP-error collection (Small Form-factor Pluggable-error collection), Switched Port Analyzer, Slow Drain Monitoring and an Online Health Management System for greater reliability, faster problem resolution and reduced service costs.

 Buffer-to-Buffer State Change Notification

Offers Buffer-to-Buffer State Change Notification feature to help correct any error that is introduced in-flight at the receiver end.
Related products
IBM Storage Networking SAN48C-7 Switch The next-generation IBM SAN48C-7 64-Gbps 48-port Fibre Channel switch provides high-speed Fibre Channel connectivity for all-flash arrays and high-performance hosts. Explore IBM SAN48C-7
IBM Storage Networking SAN192C-6 Multilayer Director Use this switch designed for small- to mid-sized storage networks. This switch layers an extensive list of intelligent features onto this high-performance, protocol-independent switch fabric. Explore IBM SAN192C-6
IBM Storage Networking SAN32C-6 Fabric Switch Deploy cloud-scale applications rapidly by using virtualized servers and use high-speed Fibre Channel connectivity from the server rack to the SAN core. Explore IBM SAN32C-6
Take the next step

Learn how SAN24C-7 switch rapidly deploys cloud-scale applications for greater bandwidth, scale and consolidation. 
More ways to explore Documentation Support IBM Redbooks® Support and services Business Partners Community Developer community Global financing