IBM Storage Networking SAN24C-7 is a fibre channel switch with up to 24 ports at 64 Gbps. It is part of IBM’s range of storage area network switches hardware.
The IBM Storage Networking SAN24C-7 switch brings the latest in high-performance, low-latency Fibre Channel Storage Area Network (SAN) technology to bear against common enterprise data storage challenges.
IBM Storage Networking SAN24C-7 switch offers high-speed Fibre Channel connectivity to all-flash arrays, high-performance hosts and state-of-the-art analytics and telemetry capabilities—all built into its ASIC chipset. The solution allows you to seamlessly transition to non-volatile memory express FC (NVMe/FC) workloads without needing to upgrade any SAN hardware.
Improve performance with centralized nonblocking arbitration that provides consistent 64-Gbps low-latency performance across all traffic conditions for every Fibre Channel port on the switch.
Achieve near-continuous availability and reliability by providing redundancy on all major components, such as the power supply and cooling subsystems.
Make use of Forward Error Correction between switch ports and Host Bus Adapter (HBA) ports on all 64-Gbps Fibre Channel fixed switches to enhance reliability.
Increase fabric scalability to help enhance flexibility for various SAN architectures.
Gain visibility into all virtual machines that are accessing storage LUNs or namespaces in the fabric.
Uses onboard hardware that protects the entire system from malicious attacks by securing access to critical components such as the bootloader, system image loader and Joint Test Action Group interface.
Offers state-of-the-art data traffic analytics that calculates performance data on board the switch in real-time and streamed to any analytics visualization platform.
Detects automatically any symptoms of congestion and dynamically applies rate limits to congested and slow-drain devices so that adverse effects do not spread to other devices.
Provides services like Auto-zone, Smart Zoning, slow-drain detection and isolation, Virtual SAN (VSAN) and Inter-VSAN Routing and fabric-wide Quality of Service to enable migration from SAN islands to enterprise-wide storage networks.
Includes Inter-Switch Link diagnostics, HBA diagnostics, remote SFP-error collection (Small Form-factor Pluggable-error collection), Switched Port Analyzer, Slow Drain Monitoring and an Online Health Management System for greater reliability, faster problem resolution and reduced service costs.
Offers Buffer-to-Buffer State Change Notification feature to help correct any error that is introduced in-flight at the receiver end.