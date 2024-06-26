The IBM Storage Networking SAN24C-7 switch brings the latest in high-performance, low-latency Fibre Channel Storage Area Network (SAN) technology to bear against common enterprise data storage challenges.

IBM Storage Networking SAN24C-7 switch offers high-speed Fibre Channel connectivity to all-flash arrays, high-performance hosts and state-of-the-art analytics and telemetry capabilities—all built into its ASIC chipset. The solution allows you to seamlessly transition to non-volatile memory express FC (NVMe/FC) workloads without needing to upgrade any SAN hardware.