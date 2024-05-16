IBM Storage Networking SAN42B-R7 is an extension class SAN switch with up to 24 Fibre Channel ports at 64 Gbps. It is part of IBM’s range of storage area network extension switch hardware.
With the growth of data traffic between data centers in Fibre Channel, FICON, and IP storage environments, there is an increased demand for robust WAN (Wide Area network) connectivity. IBM Storage Networking SAN42B-R7 is designed to bridge the gap between geographically dispersed data centers to enable fast, continuous, and secure replication of mission-critical data with strong AES 256-bit hardware encryption to prevent data loss or data breaches when in-flight across the WAN.
You can maximize replication and backup throughput over distance using data compression, disk and tape protocol acceleration, WAN-optimized TCP, and other extension networking technologies. With its adaptive rate limiting, and integrated security features like IPsec encryption and non-disruptive firmware updates, you get one of the most predictable, stable, and high performance replication fabric.
Leverage high speed connectivity with 64G FC/FICON ports and 100/25/10/1Gb Ethernet/WAN ports to optimize recovery objectives for fast and reliable data transfer while minimizing latency and packet loss over long distances.
Protect against WAN link failures with extension trunking which switches data traffic to alternate links in the event of failure to maintain uninterrupted data transfer while adaptive rate limiting (ARL) and TCP flow optimization help allocate bandwidth and mitigate the risk of disruptions.
Accelerate data movement with high throughput, high-efficiency encapsulation of FCIP and WAN-optimized TCP to move data over long distances in less time. In addition, FCIP FastWrite accelerates write processing to maximize performance and reduce latency.
Leverage the built-in security of the IBM SANnav management portal to configure and customize security thresholds and access. SSL certificates and security protocols prevent data tampering. A robust hardware-based IPsec with 256-bit AES algorithm helps protect data during transmission and meet compliance.
Combines multiple WAN connections into a single, logical, high-bandwidth trunk, providing active load balancing and network resilience to protect against WAN link failures.
Part of Extension Trunking, provides recovery of data lost in-flight when a link goes offline. From the perspective of the storage applications, nothing ever occurred because all data is delivered, and is delivered in order.
Circuits are assigned metrics and put in a failover group. If all circuits of the lower metric within the failover group go offline, the higher metric circuits take over. The storage application will not know that a failover/failback has occurred.
Dynamically adjusts bandwidth sharing between minimum and maximum rate limits to optimize bandwidth utilization and maintain maximum WAN performance during disruptions.
Ensures secure transport of data over WAN links at full line rate. Security is turned on without a performance penalty or excessive added latency. With a hardware-implemented, standard 256-bit AES algorithm, data-in-flight is encrypted.
An aggressive TCP stack, optimizing TCP window size and flow control and accelerating TCP transport for high-throughput storage applications.
Provides multiple modes to optimize compression ratios for various throughput requirements.
Accelerates SCSI write processing, maximizing performance of synchronous and asynchronous replication applications across high-latency WAN connections over any distance.
Accelerates read and write tape processing over distance, significantly reducing backup and recovery times.
Specifications
Specification details
Enclosure
1U chassis designed to be mounted in a 19-inch cabinet
Fibre Channel Ports
24 ports, 64G, universal (E, F, M, D, and EX ports):
Performance
Physical dimensions
Warranty
One Year standard warranty; IBM CRU and On-Site, 9x5 Next Business Day. IBM 1,3,5-year Expert Care service options available
Recycling parts
IBM does not recommend the removal of its product batteries due to safety reasons. Please follow the IBM Product Collection and Recycling Take Back Programs.
