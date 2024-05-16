With the growth of data traffic between data centers in Fibre Channel, FICON, and IP storage environments, there is an increased demand for robust WAN (Wide Area network) connectivity. IBM Storage Networking SAN42B-R7 is designed to bridge the gap between geographically dispersed data centers to enable fast, continuous, and secure replication of mission-critical data with strong AES 256-bit hardware encryption to prevent data loss or data breaches when in-flight across the WAN.

You can maximize replication and backup throughput over distance using data compression, disk and tape protocol acceleration, WAN-optimized TCP, and other extension networking technologies. With its adaptive rate limiting, and integrated security features like IPsec encryption and non-disruptive firmware updates, you get one of the most predictable, stable, and high performance replication fabric.