Storage for data resilience

IBM Storage FlashSystem arrays feature inline data corruption detection code that uses machine learning to help identify anomalies that might indicate a threat. This enables systems to be locked down before the damage can spread.

IBM Storage Defender uses an AI-powered index of the relative trustworthiness of copied data and virtual machines (VMs) to accelerate recovery after an attack, using new detection methods developed by IBM Research®.

Data resilience is at the core of the entire IBM Storage product portfolio, from scale-out and scale-up hardware systems to software-defined storage, mainframe storage and tape.