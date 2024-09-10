IBM Storage DS8000 is the latest innovation in enterprise-class storage for IBM Z and IBM i architectures.
IBM Storage DS8000 helps your business achieve stronger data-driven decisions, access deeper insights and develop trust and confidence while increasing security and data privacy.
IBM Storage DS8000 is the storage solution of enterprise data systems designed to ensure the availability of critical business workloads and lowering business risk of outages helps to ensure funding for future projects such as AI.
IBM DS8000 storage systems feature hardware snapshot and replication capabilities, and data protection through encryption.
Data access speed boost and reduce latency with Improved reliability and higher availability (up to 8-9´s%) enterprises can ensure ensure that critical business operations run smoothly without interruptions.
Safeguard sensitive data meeting regulatory compliance requirements with Advanced Security Features, like enhanced encryption, access controls, and data protection measures.
Innovative storage technology ensuring compatibility with future advancements and new technologies with a scale storage capacity to meet growing data demands.
Robust disaster recovery and ensure business continuity in the event of data loss or system failure with multi-site replication, advanced data protection.
Optimized Capacity Management and low TCO, with automated tiering and better data compression driving efficient storage utilization by reducing the need for additional storage investments.
Improved backup and recovery processes minimize downtime and data loss, enhancing operational resilience.
Optimize workloads with tailored features and capabilities that enhance security, efficiency, performance, HA/DR, and cyber resiliency.
High availability with HyperSwap technology, which provides no-data-loss capabilities within metropolitan distances. IBM Geographically Dispersed Parallel Sysplex enables faster recovery times for IBM Z and Power HA for IBM i, with superior RPO and RTO over long distances.
Process huge volumes of transactions faster while unlocking greater value for mission-critical workloads with ultra-low storage latencies.
Predict capabilities and enhance performance and reliability with AI and analytics tools.
Enable your hybrid cloud as a new storage tier for backup, archive and disaster recovery operations on IBM Z systems environments. TCT protects your data with AES-256 encryption and provides smart end-to-end integration between IBM Z and its storage that provides significant savings in mainframe CPU utilization on large data migrations.
Ensure all data flowing on FICON and Fibre Channel Protocol (FCP) links from IBM Z systems to DS8000 are encrypted and protected. IBM Fibre Channel Endpoint Security provides in-flight protection for all data, independent of the operating system, file system or access method in use.
With all Expert Care support levels, IBM support can access a shared view of your live infrastructure through Storage Insights to help facilitate collaborative issue resolution
IBM DS8000 + IBM Z is an unbeatable combination providing an end-to-end integration with storage.
IBM Storage DS8000 is the storage solution of enterprise data systems designed to provide operational costs reduction and prepare the business for future scalability and technology integration, ensuring the availability of critical business workloads.
IBM offers a simplified, standardized approach to service and support for IBM DS8000 systems, helping optimize system avalability and reduce costs.
IBM provides support and services to help clients plan, deploy, support, optimize and refresh their IBM Storage solutions.
Minimize business impacts from ransomware, cyber-attacks, hardware failures, natural disasters, and other threats.
Learn about the use of encryption technology to maintain the security and accessibility of encrypted data.
DS8910F model 993
Flexible rackless solution to be integrated into IBM z15 T02, IBM LinuxONE III LT2, or customer provided 19-inch industry standard racks.
DS8910F model 994
For midrange organizations looking to meet storage challenges with advanced functionality delivered in a prepackaged single rack solution.
DS8950F model 996
For large organizations looking to consolidate all their mission-critical workloads for IBM Z, IBM LinuxONE and IBM Power systems.
DS8980F model 998
Best performance for organizations that want to expand their workload possibilities to AI, Business Intelligence and Machine Learning.
DS8A10 model A01
Ensures organizations have constant access to critical workloads, consistent and optimized data performance, and an architecture to adopt the latest IBM research-backed technologies.
DS8A50 model A05
Ensures organizations have constant access to critical workloads, consistent and optimized data performance, and an architecture to adopt the latest IBM research-backed technologies.
Maximum physical capacity
1,474 TB
2,949 TB
5,898 TB
5,898 TB
3,687 TB
7,373 TB
Minimum response time
80 µs
80 µs
80 µs
80 µs
80 µs
80 µs
Minimum response time with zHyperLink
18 µs
18 µs
18 µs
18 µs
13 µs
13 µs
Cores per system
16
16
40
44
20
40
System cache
512 GB
512 GB
3.4 TB
4.3 TB
512 GB
3.5 TB
Host ports
32
64
128
128
64
128
IBM z16™ is the latest iteration of IBM Z® mainframes with on-chip AI inferencing and industry-first quantum-safe technologies.
Respond faster to business demands, protect your data from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation.
High performance All Flash and high capacity storage solutions to provide data protection and disaster recovery for your hybrid cloud with virtual tape or object store configurations.
Optimize your storage infrastructure with unparalleled visibility, analytics, and end-to- end monitoring for complex storage environments.
On-premises data storage solution where IBM provides and manages IBM DS8000 hardware priced with a flexible cloud-like, consumption-based model.
