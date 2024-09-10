Integration with IBM Z + IBM i Optimize workloads with tailored features and capabilities that enhance security, efficiency, performance, HA/DR, and cyber resiliency.

High availability and disaster recovery High availability with HyperSwap technology, which provides no-data-loss capabilities within metropolitan distances. IBM Geographically Dispersed Parallel Sysplex enables faster recovery times for IBM Z and Power HA for IBM i, with superior RPO and RTO over long distances.

Ultra-low application response times Process huge volumes of transactions faster while unlocking greater value for mission-critical workloads with ultra-low storage latencies.

Innovative technologies Predict capabilities and enhance performance and reliability with AI and analytics tools.

Transparent Cloud Tiering Enable your hybrid cloud as a new storage tier for backup, archive and disaster recovery operations on IBM Z systems environments. TCT protects your data with AES-256 encryption and provides smart end-to-end integration between IBM Z and its storage that provides significant savings in mainframe CPU utilization on large data migrations.

Fibre Channel Endpoint Security Ensure all data flowing on FICON and Fibre Channel Protocol (FCP) links from IBM Z systems to DS8000 are encrypted and protected. IBM Fibre Channel Endpoint Security provides in-flight protection for all data, independent of the operating system, file system or access method in use.