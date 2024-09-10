Home Storage DS8900F IBM Storage DS8000
Designed to harness the full power of mainframe architectures, ensuring the availability of critical business workloads
IBM Storage DS8000 is the latest innovation in enterprise-class storage for IBM Z and IBM i architectures.

IBM Storage DS8000 helps your business achieve stronger data-driven decisions, access deeper insights and develop trust and confidence while increasing security and data privacy.

IBM Storage DS8000 is the storage solution of enterprise data systems designed to ensure the availability of critical business workloads and lowering business risk of outages helps to ensure funding for future projects such as AI​.
Protect your data with 100% encryption

IBM DS8000 storage systems feature hardware snapshot and replication capabilities, and data protection through encryption.

IBM Copy Service Manager simplifying your IBM storage management network
Benefits Accelerate application responsiveness

Data access speed boost and reduce latency with Improved reliability and higher availability (up to 8-9´s%) enterprises can ensure ensure that critical business operations run smoothly without interruptions.

 Cyber resilience and Compliance

Safeguard sensitive data meeting regulatory compliance requirements with Advanced Security Features, like enhanced encryption, access controls, and data protection measures.

 Future-Proofing Scalability

Innovative storage technology ensuring compatibility with future advancements and new technologies with a scale storage capacity to meet growing data demands.

 Business Continuity

Robust disaster recovery and ensure business continuity in the event of data loss or system failure with multi-site replication, advanced data protection​.

 Cost efficency

Optimized Capacity Management and low TCO, with automated tiering and better data compression driving efficient storage utilization by reducing the need for additional storage investments.​

 Reduced Management Overhead

Improved backup and recovery processes minimize downtime and data loss, enhancing operational resilience.​

Features

Prevent your data from being modified or deleted due to user errors, malicious destruction, malware or ransomware attacks with hundreds of immutable copies per volume, which can be used as a trusted source for surgical or full recovery of a production environment. Safeguard Against Cyberthreats
Simplify and automate the management of your replication solutions while providing disaster recovery and high availability under a single point of control. IBM Copy Services Manager supports FlashCopy®, Safeguarded Copy and advanced disaster recovery functions with failover/failback operations across 2, 3 and 4 remote sites. Explore latest downloads for IBM Copy Services Manager
IBM Storage Insights can help you better understand trends in storage capacity and performance and expedite resolution when support is required. Using AI-based analytics, it helps identify potential issues before they become problems. When support is needed, Storage Insights helps speed resolution by simplifying tickets and automating log uploads. Explore IBM Insights
Automate data placement to meet performance objectives at the most reasonable cost. IBM Easy Tier intelligently identifies and moves less-frequently accessed data to high-capacity flash drives. Similarly, frequently accessed data is migrated to high-performance flash drives to ensure the lowest response times for those applications that need it. Explore IBM Easy Tier
Protecting sensitive data shared in interconnected networks, IBM DS8000 introduces TLS 1.3 support, the preferred transport layer security protocol for communication between DS8000 and the external entities. Explore NIST Security Conformance
Persistent storage for mission-critical containers with support for Container Storage Interface (CSI). Supports also IBM Cloud Pak® solutions to enhance and extend the functionality of Red Hat® OpenShift®. These solutions provide an open, faster and more secure way to move core business applications to the cloud and container-based deployments. Explore storage solutions for containers

Why IBM Storage DS8000

Integration with IBM Z + IBM i

Optimize workloads with tailored features and capabilities that enhance security, efficiency, performance, HA/DR, and cyber resiliency.

 High availability and disaster recovery

High availability with HyperSwap technology, which provides no-data-loss capabilities within metropolitan distances. IBM Geographically Dispersed Parallel Sysplex enables faster recovery times for IBM Z and Power HA for IBM i, with superior RPO and RTO over long distances.

 Ultra-low application response times

Process huge volumes of transactions faster while unlocking greater value for mission-critical workloads with ultra-low storage latencies.

 Innovative technologies

Predict capabilities and enhance performance and reliability with AI and analytics tools.

 Transparent Cloud Tiering

Enable your hybrid cloud as a new storage tier for backup, archive and disaster recovery operations on IBM Z systems environments. TCT protects your data with AES-256 encryption and provides smart end-to-end integration between IBM Z and its storage that provides significant savings in mainframe CPU utilization on large data migrations.

 Fibre Channel Endpoint Security

Ensure all data flowing on FICON and Fibre Channel Protocol (FCP) links from IBM Z systems to DS8000 are encrypted and protected. IBM Fibre Channel Endpoint Security provides in-flight protection for all data, independent of the operating system, file system or access method in use.

 Support and services

With all Expert Care support levels, IBM support can access a shared view of your live infrastructure through Storage Insights to help facilitate collaborative issue resolution

IBM DS8000 + IBM Z

IBM DS8000 + IBM Z is an unbeatable combination providing an end-to-end integration with storage.

IBM Storage DS8000 is the storage solution of enterprise data systems designed to provide operational costs reduction and prepare the business for future scalability and technology integration, ​ensuring the availability of critical business workloads.



Avoid disruptions with system redundancy designed for 99.999999% (eight 9’s) availability. Deny cyber attackers with secure infrastructure from the initial boot-up to the complete path of every I/O. Automate cyber resilience to continue operations and rapidly recover despite a cyber-incident.
Access data for AI applications with the industry’s fastest storage access time reducing the cycle-time for critical applications.
Improve your data center efficiency and meet sustainability goals by storing double the amount of data in the same physical space. Exploit the industry-unique IBM FlashCore Module compressing flash drives.
Ensure the integrity and confidentiality of all data flowing ​with Fibre Channel Endpoint Security required by zNext+1, available in DS8000 today.
Resources IBM Storage Expert Care for IBM DS8000

IBM offers a simplified, standardized approach to service and support for IBM DS8000 systems, helping optimize system avalability and reduce costs.

 Technology Lifecycle Services for IBM Storage

IBM provides support and services to help clients plan, deploy, support, optimize and refresh their IBM Storage solutions.

 IBM DS8900F Data Sheet

Access all techincal details of our latest model IBM DS8900F and how it can help your business.

 Data Resilience Solution Brief

Minimize business impacts from ransomware, cyber-attacks, hardware failures, natural disasters, and other threats.

 IBM DS8000 Encryption, Transparent Cloud Tiering and Endpoint security

Learn about the use of encryption technology to maintain the security and accessibility of encrypted data.

Compare models

DS8910F model 993

Flexible rackless solution to be integrated into IBM z15 T02, IBM LinuxONE III LT2, or customer provided 19-inch industry standard racks.

DS8910F model 994

For midrange organizations looking to meet storage challenges with advanced functionality delivered in a prepackaged single rack solution.

    DS8950F model 996

    For large organizations looking to consolidate all their mission-critical workloads for IBM Z, IBM LinuxONE and IBM Power systems.

    DS8980F model 998

    Best performance for organizations that want to expand their workload possibilities to AI, Business Intelligence and Machine Learning.

    DS8A10 model A01

    Ensures organizations have constant access to critical workloads, consistent and optimized data performance, and an architecture to adopt the latest IBM research-backed technologies.

    DS8A50 model A05

    Ensures organizations have constant access to critical workloads, consistent and optimized data performance, and an architecture to adopt the latest IBM research-backed technologies.

         Rack mount Single frame Multi frame Multi frame Single frame Multi frame

    Maximum physical capacity

    1,474 TB

    2,949 TB

    5,898 TB

    5,898 TB

    3,687 TB

    7,373 TB

    Minimum response time

    80 µs

    80 µs

    80 µs

    80 µs

    80 µs

    80 µs

    Minimum response time with zHyperLink

    18 µs

    18 µs

    18 µs

    18 µs

    13 µs

    13 µs

    Cores per system

    16

    16

    40

    44

    20

    40

    System cache

    512 GB

    512 GB

    3.4 TB

    4.3 TB

    512 GB

    3.5 TB

    Host ports

    32

    64

    128

    128

    64

    128
