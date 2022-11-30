Tape storage is used for data backup in case of system failure and for archiving data for long-term storage.
The long term retention of data including the archiving of data, regulatory and legal holds are all critical to the business. Tape helps to lower carbon impact, TCO, and energy consumption of long term data retention.
Full range of tape libraries and autoloaders featuring high performance and capacity for entry, midrange and enterprise system environments.
Tape technology of archiving cold data with long-term retention makes possible to dramatically reduce the cost of storing growing amounts of data.
Tape combines long product lifecycles with low embedded and operational carbon
footprint to support your sustainability initiatives.
Unparalleled data resilience, with "offline-by-design" physical air gap between your archived data and the outside world. Offering data encryption at rest to ensure data privacy and reduce the risk of data corruption due to virus or sabotage.
IBM tape portfolio, protect data and reduce storage costs
Get mission-critical storage with seamless hybrid cloud integration with cloud-based disaster recovery for tape, data encryption across the 8-cluster grid, smaller footprint.
Learn how to face challenges such as high data volumes, growth of data centers and the rising cost of storage footprints.
Easy way to leverage high data density, improve security and a cost-effective long-term data retention infrastructure.
Superior quality tape media, designed to preserve your storage at the lowest possible cost.
IBM LTO tape storage solutions are designed with more than two decades of data protection and storage innovation, providing high levels of confidence that your data is safe, secure and protected against cyber threats.
Preserve and protect your data with sustainable, cyber-resilient, ultra-high density tape storage. Offers a maximum capacity of 46.4 PB uncompressed with LTO-10. The drive type is LTO FH. Maximum number of drives is 14.
Offers a maximum capacity of 695 PB with LTO-10 and 877 with TS1170. The drive type are LTO and/or TS1100. Maximum number of drives is 128.
Offers maximum capacity of 11.52 PB with LTO 9. The drive types are LTO FH and HH. Maximum number of drives is 48.
Offers a maximum capacity of 162 TB with LTO 9. The drive types are LTO HH and SAS. Maximum number of drives is 1.
The IBM Stand Alone Drive is a half-height drive with LTO Ultrium 9 technology. It provides up to 45 TB per cartridge (with 2.5:1 compression). Designed to help small and medium businesses handle the growing data demands of modern tape use cases like cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and active file archive. It is an excellent choice if you require backup and low-cost, archival storage of data.
The IBM LTO Ultrium data cartridges offer long-term data preservation and rapid, reliable access to data. Increasing capacity and performance while enhancing data access that can reduce licensing costs and dependencies.
IBM Storage Deep Archive is the next generation long-term archival solution optimized for Deep-but-Accessible data. Delivering the benefits of tape storage, in an easy-to-use, easy to integrate solution.
Simplified architecture with fast deployment increasing data density and energy savings.
Secure and durable storage for data archiving and online backup.
Solution allowing customers to install, configure, manage, and service with S3 Glacier protocols.
Optimize archival costs with physical air gap protection and an intuitive management system. Get direct, graphical access to data stored in IBM tape drives and libraries. IBM Storage Archive makes tape storage as easy as disk storage by incorporating the Linear Tape File System (LTFS) format standard for reading, writing and exchanging metadata.
The IBM Tape portfolio provides an array of choices to best suit the client requirements. From single drive entry levels all the way to scale up infrastructure. Here is a highlight review of the options currently available.
Product
IBM Storage Archive
Max Capacity*
Max #drives
Max #cartriges
TS2290
18TB
1
1
7226
18TB
1
1
TS2900
162TB
1
9
TS4300
11.52PB
48
640
Diamondback
46.4 PB
14
1548 LTO
TS4500
695 PB LTO
877 PB** Enterprise
128
23,170LTO
17,550 Enterprise
|
Tape for Mainframe
TS7700 Tape Attach
100 PB Enterprise**
16
5,000 Enterprise
LTO*/TS1170
100 PB Enterprise**
16
5,000 Enterprise
* Actual capacity will vary depending on reserve and swap slot configuration
** TS1170 capacity with JF media
Discover how scalable, secure and energy-efficient tape storage can benefit your organization.