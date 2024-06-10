Addressing the challenges of secure, scalable and cost-effective data storage that can handle the ever-growing volumes of data and offer quick retrieval can be overwhelming. However, these challenges can be overcome with the IBM Enterpise Tape Drive family which provides secure, high-capacity storage, meeting both the scalability and security concerns as your data needs continue to grow.

Available with interfaces like FC-16 and SAS-12, IBM Enterprise Tape Drives help you protect your investment in tape infrastructure with easy integration with existing automation; or also available in rack-mounted stand alone installation. It also supports the LTFS format in IBM Storage Archive enabling direct, intuitive and graphical access to data.

By providing secure data encryption at rest, it maintains data confidentiality and protection against unauthorized access, helping you meet stringent compliance requirements and build trust with your customers.