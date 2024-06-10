The IBM Enterpise Tape Drive family improves security and provides a cost-effective long-term data retention infrastructure.
Addressing the challenges of secure, scalable and cost-effective data storage that can handle the ever-growing volumes of data and offer quick retrieval can be overwhelming. However, these challenges can be overcome with the IBM Enterpise Tape Drive family which provides secure, high-capacity storage, meeting both the scalability and security concerns as your data needs continue to grow.
Available with interfaces like FC-16 and SAS-12, IBM Enterprise Tape Drives help you protect your investment in tape infrastructure with easy integration with existing automation; or also available in rack-mounted stand alone installation. It also supports the LTFS format in IBM Storage Archive enabling direct, intuitive and graphical access to data.
By providing secure data encryption at rest, it maintains data confidentiality and protection against unauthorized access, helping you meet stringent compliance requirements and build trust with your customers.
Explore the animated demo to discover the technology of expanded capacities of IBM TS4500 Tape Library.
Improve performance with 12Gb SAS and 16Gb FC interfaces, while maintaining compatibility with existing IBM tape automation installations. This way, you can protect your existing investment.
Execute faster data transfer of up to 400 MBps (up to 900 MBps compressed) with two 12 Gb/sec SAS ports or two 16 Gb/sec FC ports.
Achieve great performance, and reliability than other formats, providing a lower TCO. IBM Enterprise Tape Drives are recognized as a state-of-the-art in tape technology.
Maintain the security of your sensitive corporate data by implementing a reliable and solid line of defense.
RAO (Recommended Access Order) enables tape control applications to accelerate the retrieval of data from a single tape.
Offers 20 TB (JE), 15 TB (JD) maximum format capacity (native). Other format capacities (native) are 10 TB (JD), 7 TB (JC). Provides 400 MB/s native data rate drive performance. Includes FC-16 Gb, ethernet 10 Gb, or SAS 12 Gb interface attachment and back-end attachments for Virtual Tape environments.
Offers 50TB (JF) maximum format capacity. Provides 400MB/s native data rate drive performance. Includes FC-16 GB or SAS 12 GB interface attachement.
TS 1100/ 3592
Enterprise Open Tape Format
TS 1150
Under service and upgrade only
TS 1160
TS 1170
