Mission-critical performance Designed to match IBM Z mission-critical capabilities, TS7770 combine the performance of disk-based operations with the capacity and scalability of physical tape to deliver high availability storage.

Cyber resiliency Cyber resilient shield with Secure Data Transfer and cloud-based disaster recovery, full replication across up to 8 distinct clusters, and multiple air-gap solutions for physical isolation of systems.

Always-on availability Operate without interruptions. The TS7770 offers 8-way grid cloud configuration that automatically switches over, full redundancy and near 0-second failover/failback for fast recovery.

Seamless cloud integration IBM TS7770 now integrates up to 256 cloud object stores with DS8000 Object Store feature to access to any object in the grid from any TS7700 regardless of whether it has a copy of the object.

Flexible storage Deploy mission-critical storage solutions through a variety of flexible racked and rack-mounted configurations with capacity and high performance models for businesses of all sizes.