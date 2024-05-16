The IBM® TS2900 Tape Autoloader is an entry-level automated backup for rack systems and small to midsize businesses. With a low-profile, high-density storage capacity, the TS2900 is ideally suited for backup and archival operations. The TS2900 is available with half-height LTO Ultrium tape technology, with 12 and 6 Gbps SAS drive options. Web-based remote management and a bar code reader help provide ease of use. The TS2900 can be used in a rack system or on a desktop next to a server in an office.
1U system designed for rack system environments for automated, high-capacity tape storage.
Features the latest generation of Linear Tape-Open (LTO) with Ultrium 9 half-height technology, designed for reliable performance in small to midsize open-system environments.
Offers the lowest entry price of any IBM tape automation offering half-height tape technology.
Offers web-based management of library to help provide operational control of the TS2900 without the need to physically touch the unit.
Gives the option of synchronous or random access of tape cartridges, facilitating operation.
Facilitates the population of the library more quickly. It also enables the removal of media from the library and allows for a convenient storage device. It comes with 9 tape cartridge capacity.
Allows for continuous library operation when inserting or removing cartridges. Features a 6 and 12 Gbps SAS interface.
Allows LTO Ultrium 9 tape drives to read and write LTO Ultrium 8 media. Allows LTO Ultrium 8 tape drives to read and write LTO Ultrium 7 media. LTO Ultrium 7 tape drives to read and write LTO Ultrium 6 media and read LTO Ultrium 5 media.
Achieves a physical capacity for the LTO Ultrium 9 of up to 162 TB (405 TB with 2.5:1 compression). For the LTO Ultrium 8 of up to 108 TB (270 TB with 2.5:1 compression). For the LTO Ultrium 7 of up to 54 TB (135 TB with 2.5:1 compression).
Provides a data transfer rate with LTO Ultrium 9, 8 and 7 of up to 300 MBps.
Drive options
Half-height LTO Ultrium 9: 12 Gbps SAS
Half-height LTO Ultrium 8: 6 Gbps SAS
Half-height LTO Ultrium 7: 6 Gbps SAS
|Available models
LTO Ultrium 9 - 3572 S9H
LTO Ultrium 8 - 3572 S8H
LTO Ultrium 7 - 3572 S7H
Desk-side cover kit
FC # 7010
Additional tape magazine
FC # 8111
Rack-mount kit
FC # 7006
Number of tape drives
1
Tape cartridge capacity
9
I/O stations
1
Physical capacity
LTO Ultrium 9: Up to 162 TB (405 TB with 2.5:1 compression)
LTO Ultrium 8: Up to 108 TB (270 TB with 2.5:1 compression)
LTO Ultrium 7: Up to 54 TB (135 TB with 2.5:1 compression)
Data transfer rate
LTO Ultrium 9, 8, 7: Up to 300 MBps
Dimensions (height × width × depth)
1.7 in. × 19.02 in. × 33.3 in. (43.6 mm × 445 mm × 847 mm)
Weight
28.6 lb (13 kg), without drive and cartridges
Attachment and systems support
TS2900 supports 6 and 12 Gbps attachment available for selected IBM System servers and other Linux and Microsoft Windows open-system servers.
Latest support information:
https://www.ibm.com/systems/support/storage/ssic/interoperability
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.