What TS2900 Tape Autoloader can do for your business

The IBM® TS2900 Tape Autoloader is an entry-level automated backup for rack systems and small to midsize businesses. With a low-profile, high-density storage capacity, the TS2900 is ideally suited for backup and archival operations. The TS2900 is available with half-height LTO Ultrium tape technology, with 12 and 6 Gbps SAS drive options. Web-based remote management and a bar code reader help provide ease of use. The TS2900 can be used in a rack system or on a desktop next to a server in an office.

Benefits
Slim profile

1U system designed for rack system environments for automated, high-capacity tape storage.

 Latest version of Linear Tape-Open (LTO)

Features the latest generation of Linear Tape-Open (LTO) with Ultrium 9 half-height technology, designed for reliable performance in small to midsize open-system environments.

 Low entry price

Offers the lowest entry price of any IBM tape automation offering half-height tape technology.
Feature spotlights
Remote management

Offers web-based management of library to help provide operational control of the TS2900 without the need to physically touch the unit.
Bar code reader

Gives the option of synchronous or random access of tape cartridges, facilitating operation.
Removable tape magazine

Facilitates the population of the library more quickly. It also enables the removal of media from the library and allows for a convenient storage device. It comes with 9 tape cartridge capacity.
I/O station

Allows for continuous library operation when inserting or removing cartridges. Features a 6 and 12 Gbps SAS interface.
Backwards capability

Allows LTO Ultrium 9 tape drives to read and write LTO Ultrium 8 media. Allows LTO Ultrium 8 tape drives to read and write LTO Ultrium 7 media. LTO Ultrium 7 tape drives to read and write LTO Ultrium 6 media and read LTO Ultrium 5 media. 
Physical capacity

Achieves a physical capacity for the LTO Ultrium 9 of up to 162 TB (405 TB with 2.5:1 compression). For the LTO Ultrium 8 of up to 108 TB (270 TB with 2.5:1 compression).  For the LTO Ultrium 7 of up to 54 TB (135 TB with 2.5:1 compression).
Data transfer rate

Provides a data transfer rate with LTO Ultrium 9, 8 and 7 of up to 300 MBps.
Technical specifications

Drive options

Half-height LTO Ultrium 9: 12 Gbps SAS

Half-height LTO Ultrium 8: 6 Gbps SAS

Half-height LTO Ultrium 7: 6 Gbps SAS
Available models 

LTO Ultrium 9 - 3572 S9H

LTO Ultrium 8 - 3572 S8H

LTO Ultrium 7 - 3572 S7H

Desk-side cover kit

FC # 7010

Additional tape magazine

FC # 8111

Rack-mount kit

FC # 7006

Number of tape drives

1

Tape cartridge capacity

9

I/O stations

1

Physical capacity

LTO Ultrium 9: Up to 162 TB (405 TB with 2.5:1 compression)

LTO Ultrium 8: Up to 108 TB (270 TB with 2.5:1 compression)

LTO Ultrium 7: Up to 54 TB (135 TB with 2.5:1 compression)

Data transfer rate

LTO Ultrium 9, 8, 7: Up to 300 MBps

LTO Ultrium 8, 7: Up to 300 MBps

Dimensions (height × width × depth)

1.7 in. × 19.02 in. × 33.3 in. (43.6 mm × 445 mm × 847 mm)

Weight

28.6 lb (13 kg), without drive and cartridges

Attachment and systems support

TS2900 supports 6 and 12 Gbps attachment available for selected IBM System servers and other Linux and Microsoft Windows open-system servers.
Latest support information:
https://www.ibm.com/systems/support/storage/ssic/interoperability

