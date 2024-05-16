Home Storage Tape 3592 Tape Cartridge IBM 3592 Tape Cartridge
Support media re-use by enabling the drive to reformat and upgrade prior generation media cartridges.
Read the data sheet
A person next to a computer, highlighting a modern workspace and the integration of digital devices
What IBM 3592 tape cartridge can do for your business

The IBM® 3592 tape cartridges are designed to help enterprise data centers satisfy increasing demands for data retention, security and availability while working with reduced budgets. IBM 3592 tape cartridges support media re-use by enabling the drive to reformat and upgrade prior generation media cartridges. That means existing media cartridges achieve both improved performance and capacity which helps you mitigate the impact of a tape subsystem upgrade.

Benefits

Key features
Virtual backhitch support

Improve performance for small file reads/writes and help reduce media wear with virtual backhitch support when used on IBM Enterprise Tape Drives.
Industry standard encryption

Enable your users to address security concerns by writing encrypted data to tape. Compatible across all IBM Enterprise Tape Drives.
High resolution tape directory

Leverage high-speed search and increased system performance by retrieving data faster when used on IBM Enterprise Tape Drives.
Statistical Analysis and Reporting System (SARS)*

Use the tape drive to monitor cartridge life and usage and help eliminate data loss due to cartridge failure when used on IBM Enterprise Tape Drives.
Scaled media

Leverage the ability to use a standard tape in a rapid access mode.
Economy cartridge

Reduce cost of ownership through a lower cost per cartridge. IBM 3592 tape cartridge providers faster access to data by reducing the length of the media.
Data safe mode

Gain write-once-read-many- (WORM) like protection using a standard 3592 cartridge.
Reinforced cartridge

Safeguard against accidental drops and help protect your data with a reinforced cartridge.
Multiple model and format options

Available in rewritable and WORM cartridge models and three formats including fast access, standard capacity and extended capacity.
Partitioning/IBM Storage Archive

Eliminate middleware and reduce tape management costs through partitioning with IBM Storage Archive™ when used on IBM Enterprise Tape Drives. The solution also improves usability by displaying the data stored on the tape in a file tree structure and opens new opportunities for leveraging tape technology in entertainment, manufacturing and medical environments.
Resources ISV Matrix for IBM TotalStorage 3592 tape drives

Independent Software Vendor Matrix (ISV) for IBM TotalStorage 3592 tape drives and LTO.

 IBM System Storage Interoperation Center

Visit the IBM System Storage Interoperation Center to see the possibilities the IBM TS4500 Tape Library can offer you.
Related products IBM Enterprise Tape Drive

Easy way to leverage high data density, improve security and a cost-effective long-term data retention infrastructure.

IBM TS4500 Tape Library

Gain high storage density and integrated management.

 IBM Storage Archive

IBM Storage Archive gives you direct, intuitive and graphical access to data stored in IBM tape drives and libraries by incorporating the LFTS standard.
Next steps

Talk to an expert to learn more about the IBM Enterprise Tape Drive Family.

 Product documentation

Find answers quickly in IBM product documentation.

 Explore Support

Learn more about product support options.

 Explore