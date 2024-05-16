The IBM® 3592 tape cartridges are designed to help enterprise data centers satisfy increasing demands for data retention, security and availability while working with reduced budgets. IBM 3592 tape cartridges support media re-use by enabling the drive to reformat and upgrade prior generation media cartridges. That means existing media cartridges achieve both improved performance and capacity which helps you mitigate the impact of a tape subsystem upgrade.
Improve performance for small file reads/writes and help reduce media wear with virtual backhitch support when used on IBM Enterprise Tape Drives.
Enable your users to address security concerns by writing encrypted data to tape. Compatible across all IBM Enterprise Tape Drives.
Leverage high-speed search and increased system performance by retrieving data faster when used on IBM Enterprise Tape Drives.
Use the tape drive to monitor cartridge life and usage and help eliminate data loss due to cartridge failure when used on IBM Enterprise Tape Drives.
Leverage the ability to use a standard tape in a rapid access mode.
Reduce cost of ownership through a lower cost per cartridge. IBM 3592 tape cartridge providers faster access to data by reducing the length of the media.
Gain write-once-read-many- (WORM) like protection using a standard 3592 cartridge.
Safeguard against accidental drops and help protect your data with a reinforced cartridge.
Available in rewritable and WORM cartridge models and three formats including fast access, standard capacity and extended capacity.
Eliminate middleware and reduce tape management costs through partitioning with IBM Storage Archive™ when used on IBM Enterprise Tape Drives. The solution also improves usability by displaying the data stored on the tape in a file tree structure and opens new opportunities for leveraging tape technology in entertainment, manufacturing and medical environments.
Independent Software Vendor Matrix (ISV) for IBM TotalStorage 3592 tape drives and LTO.
Visit the IBM System Storage Interoperation Center to see the possibilities the IBM TS4500 Tape Library can offer you.
Easy way to leverage high data density, improve security and a cost-effective long-term data retention infrastructure.
Gain high storage density and integrated management.
IBM Storage Archive gives you direct, intuitive and graphical access to data stored in IBM tape drives and libraries by incorporating the LFTS standard.