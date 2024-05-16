Preserve and protect data with sustainable, cyber-resilient, ultra-high-density tape storage
Deploy over 27PB of storage in less than 30 minutes from time on floor to power up.
Replace most major components in two minutes. Enterprise-level IBM service is also available.
Fits into the same floor area as a standard Open Compute Project rack.
Increase read and write performance with 15% higher drive density compared to the IBM TS4500 L55.
Access data at the file level without the need for proprietary applications.
Key enterprise features are enabled by default, so architects can design and deploy quickly.
Store up to 69.5 PB compressed data in a single 8 square foot library with LTO cartridges.
Store up to 1,548 usable LTO data cartridges in an 8 square foot floor space.
Deploy individual libraries with any supported LTO tape drive, including SAS-12, Fibre Channel 8Gb single and multi-mode.
Supports any combination of drive counts from 1 to 14 with field drive count expansion up to the 14.
Enhance security and regulatory compliance with data encryption and write once read many (WORM) media.
Simplify access to data stored on tape cartridges through IBM Storage Archive, featuring IBM Linear Tape File System (LTFS) technology.
Support up to 45 TB of compressed data storage per cartridge (18 TB native). Use new LTO cartridges.
Reduce your storage footprint and simplify cabling with extra rack space above the library for power distribution units, and more.
Simplify your storage environment and enable flexibility for growth and change in your data center.
Explore the latest IBM tape and tape library technologies, including architecture and implementation.
See the independent software vendor (ISV) reference matrix for IBM TotalStorage LTO tape drives.
The Diamondback Expert Care offers you a new way of attaching services and support to IBM storage solutions through service tiers that let you choose the level of support for your systems.
Deliver fast access to data, improve security and reduce costs for long-term data retention.
IBM's next generation long-term archival solution optimized for Deep-but-Accessible data.
Provide direct, intuitive and graphical access to data stored in IBM tape drives and libraries.