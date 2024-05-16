Home Storage Tape Diamondback Tape Library IBM Diamondback Tape Library

Preserve and protect data with sustainable, cyber-resilient, ultra-high-density tape storage

Next-generation sustainable ultra-high-density storage Building on more than two decades of storage innovation, IBM® Diamondback delivers high-capacity, long-term data storage with the air-gapped cyber resiliency only tape can provide.
Benefits Easy to deploy

Deploy over 27PB of storage in less than 30 minutes from time on floor to power up.

 Easy to service

Replace most major components in two minutes. Enterprise-level IBM service is also available.

 Small footprint

Fits into the same floor area as a standard Open Compute Project rack.

 Increased performance

Increase read and write performance with 15% higher drive density compared to the IBM TS4500 L55.

 File-level data access

Access data at the file level without the need for proprietary applications.

 Easy access to features

Key enterprise features are enabled by default, so architects can design and deploy quickly.
Features Small footprint

Store up to 69.5 PB compressed data in a single 8 square foot library with LTO cartridges.

 Full-capacity licensing

Store up to 1,548 usable LTO data cartridges in an 8 square foot floor space. 

 Multiple tape interfaces

Deploy individual libraries with any supported LTO tape drive, including SAS-12, Fibre Channel 8Gb single and multi-mode.

 Performance on demand

Supports any combination of drive counts from 1 to 14 with field drive count expansion up to the 14.

 Security rich

Enhance security and regulatory compliance with data encryption and write once read many (WORM) media.

 IBM Storage Archive support

Simplify access to data stored on tape cartridges through IBM Storage Archive, featuring IBM Linear Tape File System (LTFS) technology.

 LTO Ultrium compatible

Support up to 45 TB of compressed data storage per cartridge (18 TB native). Use new LTO cartridges.

 Optional rack space

Reduce your storage footprint and simplify cabling with extra rack space above the library for power distribution units, and more.

 Open-system servers

Simplify your storage environment and enable flexibility for growth and change in your data center.
Resources IBM Redbook

Explore the latest IBM tape and tape library technologies, including architecture and implementation.

 Reference sheet

See the independent software vendor (ISV) reference matrix for IBM TotalStorage LTO tape drives.

 IBM Expert Care for IBM Diamondback

The Diamondback Expert Care offers you a new way of attaching services and support to IBM storage solutions through service tiers that let you choose the level of support for your systems.
