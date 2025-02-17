IBM LTO Tape Drive

IBM® LTO 9 Tape Drive incorporates the latest generation of Linear Tape-Open (LTO) technology, delivering even higher capacity than the previous generation.

In addition to backup, LTO Tape Drive is designed to help your business handle the growing data demands of modern tape use cases like cloud computing, media and entertainment, digital video surveillance, active file archiving and, of course, for backup archive.

By providing a physical storage capacity of up to 45 TB per cartridge (with 2.5:1 compression), LTO 9 Tape Drive is an excellent tape storage solution for medium-sized and enterprise businesses requiring backup and low-cost, archival storage of data.