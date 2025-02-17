IBM LTO Tape Drive

Home
Storage
Tape
LTO Ultrium 9
IBM® LTO 9 Tape Drive incorporates the latest generation of Linear Tape-Open (LTO) technology, delivering even higher capacity than the previous generation.
In addition to backup, LTO Tape Drive is designed to help your business handle the growing data demands of modern tape use cases like cloud computing, media and entertainment, digital video surveillance, active file archiving and, of course, for backup archive.
By providing a physical storage capacity of up to 45 TB per cartridge (with 2.5:1 compression), LTO 9 Tape Drive is an excellent tape storage solution for medium-sized and enterprise businesses requiring backup and low-cost, archival storage of data.
The US National Institute of Standards and Technology has released Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) publications for three quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms
The LTO 9 tape drive boasts an uncompressed data transfer rate of up to 400 MBps with 2.5:1 compression. Data transfer rate may vary depending on host usage and interface utilization -- up to 700 MBps for 8 Gbps FC and up to 1000 MBps for 12 Gbps SAS interface -- for full-high (FH) tape drives.
IBM Storage Archive™ helps simplify LTO 9 Tape Drive access and management by enabling text-based file tagging for more intuitive searches of drive content. IBM Storage Archive supports the tape-oriented LTFS and provides a GUI to the tape drive’s contents. These features help make tape-based data as easy to find and access as disk- or flash-based data. By making tape easy and intuitive, Storage Archive LTFS opens the door to new uses and applications for LTO Ultrium tape.
The LTO 9 tape drive 12 Gbps SAS interface enables it to connect to a wide spectrum of open-system servers. For flexible network integration, this compact external drive offers both two SAS ports and one Ethernet port, and two units can fit side-by side on a 19-inch rack shelf or be used in standalone configuration. The 8 Gbps FC drive offers two FC ports and one Ethernet port.
IBM Storage Archive creates an efficient “data footprint” that dynamically stores every bit of data at the optimal cost, helping maximize performance and ensuring security. IBM Storage Archive enables storage of digital assets for the long term, so assets can be referenced and monetized for years to come.
The LTO Ultrium 9 provides partitioning support, which, in conjunction with IBM Storage Archive, provides users with file-level access to tape data. This support helps users quickly locate and update information.
LTFS tape format is designed to be interchangeable among compatible LTO tape drives and supported operating systems, so administrators will not have to worry about hardware and software compatibility. With LTFS, managers can quickly access, store or archive files on Ultrium 8 tape and transport files to another LTO 9 Tape Drive, and from different locations, in a very easy-to-use format.
The LTO Ultrium 9 technology is also designed to natively support data encryption, with core hardware encryption and decryption capabilities resident in the LTO Ultrium 9 tape drive itself.
LTO 9 Tape Drive supports the LTO Consortium compression specification for LTO Ultrium 9, offering up to 45 TB of data storage per cartridge (18 TB native). In addition to reading and writing to LTO Ultrium 9 tape cartridges, LTO 9 Tape Drive can read and write to LTO Ultrium 8 cartridges. LTO 9 Tape Drive supports the self-describing features of LTO tape cartridges for operational simplicity.
Recommended Access Order (RAO), available on LTO9, enables tape control applications to accelerate the retrieval of a certain number of user data segments (UDSs) – files or blocks of data from a single tape cartridge, thereby reducing the seek time between them. RAO improves random access time to data segments on tape by as much as 86%, when compared with retrievals of the same data segments linearly.
IBM System Storage Interoperation Center. Visit the IBM System Storage Interoperation Center to see the possibilities the IBM TS2900 Tape Autoloader can offer you.
Examine the Recommended Access Order (RAO) performance of the IBM LTO 9 Tape Drive (LTO 9 tape drive) in an open systems environment.
Examine the performance of the IBM LTO 9 Tape Drive (LTO 9 tape drive) Half Height Model in an open systems environment.
Examine the performance of the IBM LTO 9 Tape Drive (LTO 9 tape drive) in an open systems environment.
IBM Storage Archive gives you direct, intuitive and graphical access to data stored in IBM tape drives and libraries by incorporating the LFTS standard.
The IBM LTO Ultrium data cartridge (LTO) provides 50% more storage capacity than previous generations for long-term data preservation and rapid, reliable access to data
IBM TS4500 Tape Library respond to your cloud storage challenges with this next-generation storage solution that delivers high storage density and integrated management
The IBM Diamondback Tape Library preserves and protects data with sustainable, cyber-resilient, ultra-high-density tape storage
The IBM TS4300 Tape Library offers high-density and easy to manage protocol, fosters an air-gapped cyber resilient long-term data storage in a highly scalable tape library
The IBM TS2900 Tape Autoloader provides a low profile, entry-level IBM LTO tape storage solution that is supported in open system platforms