Software-defined storage (SDS) solutions

Software-defined storage (SDS) is a storage framework that isolates hardware from storage software. Unlike traditional network-attached storage or storage area network systems, SDS is designed to respond to the complex process of digital transformation.
SDS gives you the flexibility, cost-effectiveness and agility you need to enable your data-driven, multicloud enterprise. It can perform on any industry-standard system, removing the dependence on proprietary hardware.
Make business changes as easily as you update your software.
Support traditional and new-generation applications simultaneously with the same infrastructure.
Transform your existing infrastructure to meet new challenges.
Manage data growth and meet the demands of your data-driven infrastructure with a complete storage software suite that is powerful, cost-effective and features AI-infused capabilities.
