Modernize, simplify and automate data center copy management processes
Modernization without disruption

IBM Storage® Copy Data Management makes copies available to data consumers when and where they need them, without creating unnecessary copies or leaving unused copies on valuable storage. Orchestrate application-aware snapshot and replication management for storage environments. Automated copy processes and workflows ensure consistency and reduce complexity.
Benefits Automate copy management

Improve IT operations that rely on copies of data.

Gain next-generation protection and recovery

Enable near-instant protection and rapid and granular recovery of data with a snap-and-replicate mode.

Automate testing and development

Spin up infrastructure in minutes, either on an automated, scheduled basis or on demand.

Enable hybrid cloud functionality

Bring up live application environments to use the cloud’s cost-effective, elastic compute infrastructure.

Support DevOps

Use existing storage infrastructure to enable DevOps and meet needs for rapid deployment of infrastructure.

Features Modernize data resources

Modernize processes within existing IT infrastructures with in-place copy data management.

Read the data sheet Reduce infrastructure costs

Use one copy across many use cases including DR, analytics, test, development and DevOps.

Keep existing infrastructure

Continue with your infrastructure and data in a manner that is efficient, automated, scalable, and easy to use.

Automate copy management

Create and use copy data snapshots, vaults, clones and replicas on existing storage infrastructure with automated tools.

Modernize IT

Provide API-based automation, user self-service and operations without adding hardware.

Control data resources

Catalog and track volumes, snapshots, virtual machines, data stores and files.

Share data across platforms

Create and share copies of all popular database management systems simply and easily.

Provide self-service

Offer easy, self-service access for internal customers to access the resources they need, when they need them.

Resources User’s Guide

Learn how to install, maintain, and start the application, manage users, and catalog resource information. Discover how to search and browse for objects, schedule jobs, and more.

What’s new in the IBM Data Resilience Portfolio

Read how IBM Storage solutions are evolving to meet cybersecurity challenges and helping companies adapt to new environments to keep data safe, no matter where it lives.

 The must-haves of data and cyber resilience

Learn the importance of “in-place” copy data management in achieving data and cyber resilience.

Related products IBM Storage Suite

Manage, protect and store data better, with access to IBM SDS products and IBM Cloud® Object Storage. A unified interface streamlines data management, and licensing is on a flat, cost-per-TB basis.

 IBM Storage Protect

Take advantage of scalable data protection for physical file servers, applications, and virtual environments. Store IBM Storage Protect Plus data to take advantage of your existing investment.

 IBM Storage Protect Plus

Get near-instant recovery, replication, retention, and reuse for VMs, databases, and containers in hybrid cloud environments. Deploy as a virtual appliance or as a container application.
Get started

Explore all the ways IBM Storage Copy Data Management can help your enterprise

