Ransomware detection and recovery for Oracle, SAP HANA and Epic
IBM Storage Sentinel is workload-specific software that detects, diagnoses and identifies the sources of ransomware attacks and provides automated recovery orchestration for Oracle, SAP HANA and the Epic healthcare system. It’s part of the IBM Storage family of products.
Powerful machine learning models generate an alert when corruption is detected and provide post-attack reports necessary to recover quickly.
IBM Storage Sentinel’s predictive model is optimized to minimize false positives.
After a ransomware attack, IBM Storage Sentinel will automatically generate a report identifying files impacted.
IBM Storage Sentinel uses machine learning to detect and recover from ransomware attacks.
Detailed reporting makes it easier to understand how malware may have spread, how best to recover from it and how to develop future cyber security strategies.
Leverage our knowledge base and other capabilities to automate recovery of all servers, regardless of when the ransomware was introduced, reducing your time to mitigation.
Restore your organization's data quickly and efficiently.
Discover how IBM Storage Sentinel can raise your readiness, keep data safer and help you re-engage quickly after data loss, through automated recovery.