Ransomware detection and recovery for Oracle, SAP HANA and Epic

IBM Storage Sentinel is workload-specific software that detects, diagnoses and identifies the sources of ransomware attacks and provides automated recovery orchestration for Oracle, SAP HANA and the Epic healthcare system. It’s part of the IBM Storage family of products.

IBM Storage Sentinel is now available for Oracle SAP HANA and for the Epic healthcare system.
Evaluate your data protection strategy at no cost with the Cyber Resiliency Assessment Tool (CRAT).

Benefits

Advanced ransomware detection Analyzes snapshot data with more than 200 content-based analytics and machine learning techniques.
Protect against data corruption Generates orchestrated, application-aware snapshots. Detect corruption without having to rehydrate data.
Rapid recovery Aids you with damage control and remediation following an attack.
Features Keeps getting better

Powerful machine learning models generate an alert when corruption is detected and provide post-attack reports necessary to recover quickly.

 Reliable anomaly detection

IBM Storage Sentinel’s predictive model is optimized to minimize false positives.

 Recover faster after an attack

After a ransomware attack, IBM Storage Sentinel will automatically generate a report identifying files impacted.

 Artificial intelligence

IBM Storage Sentinel uses machine learning to detect and recover from ransomware attacks.

 Make accurate assessments

Detailed reporting makes it easier to understand how malware may have spread, how best to recover from it and how to develop future cyber security strategies.

 Automated recovery

Leverage our knowledge base and other capabilities to automate recovery of all servers, regardless of when the ransomware was introduced, reducing your time to mitigation.
Resources IBM Storage Sentinel solution brief

Restore your organization's data quickly and efficiently.

 Understanding Data Resilience

Learn how IBM Storage Sentinel's workload-specific support enables your organization to achieve its data resilience objectives.

 Discover 5 keys to resilient storage

Data resilience is crucial. Learn about the tools and expertise needed to keep your business on track.
Take the next step

Discover how IBM Storage Sentinel can raise your readiness, keep data safer and help you re-engage quickly after data loss, through automated recovery.
