Bring data services to container environments with a flexible, software-defined storage solution for hybrid cloud. IBM Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks provides the combined power of open source with Red Hat data services and award-winning IBM software-defined storage offerings designed to simplify the deployment of IBM Cloud Pak solutions while enabling a reliable and efficient storage foundation across your hybrid cloud.
Storage is fully tested with Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud Pak® solutions to provide enterprise data services to business-critical environments.
Deliver a standardized and trusted approach for the deployment, use, monitoring and management of persistent storage for your OpenShift environment.
Simply deploy data resources, scaling up or down without impact to your business. Grow, shrink and redeploy depending on application or workload needs.
Enable data mobility when and where you need it. Use a single Container Storage Interface (CSI) that works with all container orchestration systems.
Maximize data resources with IBM Cloud® Object Storage, products from IBM Spectrum Storage™ Suite plus Red Hat Ceph Storage and OpenShift Data Foundation.
Create a consistent Red Hat OpenShift experience for building and managing containerized applications with persistent storage and data services.
Build any Red Hat OpenShift container environment with a complete software-defined storage infrastructure foundation and the data resources you choose.
Choose file, block or object storage for your container data services and deploy new data resources where and when they’re needed.
Transform and move to the cloud for a competitive advantage by using modern processes to build new applications and modernize legacy applications.
Each IBM Cloud Pak includes containerized IBM middleware on top of a common integration layer, helping to reduce development time and operational expenses.
The CSI open initiative provides an easy-to-deploy, self-service way to provision data and provides an optimized parallel data path to high performance storage.
Abstract storage configuration complexities from applications and provision persistent storage based on classes of storage, predefined to comply with business SLAs.
IBM supports the CSI open initiative for its block and file offerings: IBM Storage Suite for Cloud Paks, Spectrum Scale, IBM FlashSystem and DS8900F.
Simplify setup with a default storage layer for persistent data and get an open, faster and more secure way to move core business applications to the cloud.
Combine with IBM Lab Services to get the infrastructure services you need to help build the foundation of a smart enterprise that empowers your business.
Get high performance scale-out storage software and enterprise data services with global federated capacity.
Simplify data for AI with a 360-degree view from edge to insight and reduce time for data organization and analysis.
Transform how your business operates with an open, extensible data and AI platform that runs on any cloud.
Choose the storage option and data services that best suit your unique needs and IT landscape.
Red Hat® Ceph Storage frees you from the expensive lock-in of proprietary, hardware-based storage solutions.
Dynamic, stateful, highly available container-native storage can be provisioned and de-provisioned on demand as an integral part of the OpenShift admin console.
Learn, develop and test with IBM Spectrum Scale™ for non-production use.
Flexible monthly license for IBM Storage Suite for Cloud Paks for your Red Hat OpenShift container environment. *Price shown excludes any applicable taxes
For users who want a perpetual license for Storage Suite for Cloud Paks in your Red Hat OpenShift environment. Features full license for indefinite use.
Storage Suite for Cloud Paks can be deployed with perpetual and committed term licenses priced by a virtual processor core (VPC) metric. The Suite is available in two options: Standard Edition and Capacity Edition. All part numbers have a VPC entitlement conversion to capacity.
Storage Suite for Cloud Paks delivers storage flexibility for IBM Cloud Paks and Red Hat OpenShift deployments. The Suite is simple to consume and offers multiple storage options to build out a secure, agile infrastructure for your hybrid multicloud environment.
Premium support services streamline the support process with analytics tools and dedicated support specialists.
Maintain the highest level of availability with best-in-class IT support and keep your mission-critical systems running smoothly.
Based on the IDC MarketScape study, 85% of enterprises mentioned support services as a key differentiator when choosing a vendor.