Fast track your journey to hybrid cloud and bring data services to your container environment
What IBM Storage Suite for IBM Cloud® Paks Can Do

Bring data services to container environments with a flexible, software-defined storage solution for hybrid cloud. IBM Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks provides the combined power of open source with Red Hat data services and award-winning IBM software-defined storage offerings designed to simplify the deployment of IBM Cloud Pak solutions while enabling a reliable and efficient storage foundation across your hybrid cloud.
Benefits IBM certified

Storage is fully tested with Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud Pak® solutions to provide enterprise data services to business-critical environments.

 

 Simplified approach

Deliver a standardized and trusted approach for the deployment, use, monitoring and management of persistent storage for your OpenShift environment.

 Scalability

Simply deploy data resources, scaling up or down without impact to your business. Grow, shrink and redeploy depending on application or workload needs.

 Agility

Enable data mobility when and where you need it. Use a single Container Storage Interface (CSI) that works with all container orchestration systems.

 Flexibility

Maximize data resources with IBM Cloud® Object Storage, products from IBM Spectrum Storage™ Suite plus Red Hat Ceph Storage and OpenShift Data Foundation.

 Consistency

Create a consistent Red Hat OpenShift experience for building and managing containerized applications with persistent storage and data services.
Key features of IBM Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks Enable software-defined storage for Red Hat OpenShift

Build any Red Hat OpenShift container environment with a complete software-defined storage infrastructure foundation and the data resources you choose.

 Download the Blueprint Choose your data resources

Choose file, block or object storage for your container data services and deploy new data resources where and when they’re needed.

 Learn about IBM Spectrum Storage Build new applications

Transform and move to the cloud for a competitive advantage by using modern processes to build new applications and modernize legacy applications.

 Read the ebook Optimize cloud deployments

Each IBM Cloud Pak includes containerized IBM middleware on top of a common integration layer, helping to reduce development time and operational expenses.

 Read about working with IBM Cloud Paks Gain support for unstructured data

The CSI open initiative provides an easy-to-deploy, self-service way to provision data and provides an optimized parallel data path to high performance storage.

 Read about IBM Spectrum Scale CSI Driver Quickly deploy persistent data resources

Abstract storage configuration complexities from applications and provision persistent storage based on classes of storage, predefined to comply with business SLAs.

 Read the solution brief Speed up container storage provisioning

IBM supports the CSI open initiative for its block and file offerings: IBM Storage Suite for Cloud Paks, Spectrum Scale, IBM FlashSystem and DS8900F.

 Read about IBM block storage CSI driver Use the recommended solution for IBM Cloud Paks

Simplify setup with a default storage layer for persistent data and get an open, faster and more secure way to move core business applications to the cloud.

 Read the data sheet Deliver infrastructure services easily and efficiently

Combine with IBM Lab Services to get the infrastructure services you need to help build the foundation of a smart enterprise that empowers your business.

 Learn about Lab Services for Storage
Related products IBM Spectrum® Scale

Get high performance scale-out storage software and enterprise data services with global federated capacity.

 IBM Spectrum® Discover

Simplify data for AI with a 360-degree view from edge to insight and reduce time for data organization and analysis.

 IBM Cloud Pak® for Data

Transform how your business operates with an open, extensible data and AI platform that runs on any cloud.
Compare products

Choose the storage option and data services that best suit your unique needs and IT landscape.
Contact IBM for pricing Red Hat Ceph Storage

Red Hat® Ceph Storage frees you from the expensive lock-in of proprietary, hardware-based storage solutions.

 Contact IBM for pricing Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage

Dynamic, stateful, highly available container-native storage can be provisioned and de-provisioned on demand as an integral part of the OpenShift admin console.

 Contact IBM for pricing IBM Spectrum Scale Developer Edition

Learn, develop and test with IBM Spectrum Scale™ for non-production use.

Try free edition Starting at USD112.00 * Monthly license per virtual processor core.

Flexible monthly license for IBM Storage Suite for Cloud Paks for your Red Hat OpenShift container environment. *Price shown excludes any applicable taxes

Purchase now Contact IBM for pricing Perpetual License

For users who want a perpetual license for Storage Suite for Cloud Paks in your Red Hat OpenShift environment. Features full license for indefinite use.

Frequently asked questions about pricing

Storage Suite for Cloud Paks can be deployed with perpetual and committed term licenses priced by a virtual processor core (VPC) metric. The Suite is available in two options: Standard Edition and Capacity Edition. All part numbers have a VPC entitlement conversion to capacity.

Storage Suite for Cloud Paks delivers storage flexibility for IBM Cloud Paks and Red Hat OpenShift deployments. The Suite is simple to consume and offers multiple storage options to build out a secure, agile infrastructure for your hybrid multicloud environment.
Hardware and software support for IBM Storage, IBM Power and IBM Z Optimize your support model with tiered service options

Premium support services streamline the support process with analytics tools and dedicated support specialists.

 

 Learn about premium support services Upgrade warranty and maintenance for IBM Storage

Maintain the highest level of availability with best-in-class IT support and keep your mission-critical systems running smoothly.

 Buy or upgrade now See why IBM was named a leader in support services

Based on the IDC MarketScape study, 85% of enterprises mentioned support services as a key differentiator when choosing a vendor.

 Download the IDC report
