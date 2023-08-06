What is network attached storage (NAS)?

NAS is also sometimes called a NAS box, NAS unit, NAS server or NAS head.

NAS provides an affordable and easy-to-maintain network storage option. While NAS technology has been around for a few decades, it has seen a resurgence in adoption over recent years.



A report from Fortune Business Insights valued the network-attached storage market size at USD 34.62 billion in 2023. The study projects the NAS market to grow from USD 40.33 billion in 2024 to USD 129.52 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period. The demand for effective storage technologies is tied to the proliferation of daily data. The cost-effectiveness of NAS over traditional private cloud storage is also driving growth.1

For enterprise businesses, network-attached storage (NAS) plays a critical role by facilitating centralized file sharing, data backups, application storage, media file management, remote access and long-term archiving. As the need to store greater volumes of data continues, storage technology is evolving toward hybrid cloud storage environments that can integrate cloud NAS and on-premises NAS.

Businesses use cases for NAS include the following: