What is object storage?

Objects are discrete units of data that are stored in a structurally flat data environment. There are no folders, directories or complex hierarchies as in a file-based system. Each object is a simple, self-contained repository that includes the data, metadata (descriptive information associated with an object) and a unique identifying ID number (instead of a file name and file path).

This information enables an application to locate and access the object. You can aggregate object storage devices into larger storage pools and distribute these storage pools across locations. This allows for unlimited scale, as well as improved data resiliency and disaster recovery.

Object storage removes the complexity and scalability challenges of a hierarchical file system with folders and directories. Objects can be stored locally, but most often reside on cloud servers, with accessibility from anywhere in the world.

Objects (data) in an object-storage system are accessed via Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). The native API for object storage is an HTTP-based RESTful API (also known as a RESTful web service). These APIs query an object’s metadata to locate the wanted object (data) via the internet from anywhere, on any device.

RESTful APIs use HTTP commands like “PUT” or “POST” to upload an object, “GET” to retrieve an object and “DELETE” to remove it. (HTTP stands for Hypertext Transfer Protocol and is the set of rules for transferring text, graphic images, sound, video and other multimedia files on the internet).

You can store any number of static files on an object storage instance to be called by an API. More RESTful API standards are emerging that go beyond creating, retrieving, updating and deleting objects. These allow applications to manage the object storage, its containers, accounts, multi-tenancy, security, billing and more.

For example, suppose you want to store all the books in a large library system on a single platform. You need to store the contents of the books (data), but also the associated information like the author, publication date, publisher, subject, copyrights and other details (metadata). You might store all this data and metadata in a relational database, organized in folders under a hierarchy of directories and subdirectories.

But with millions of books, the search and retrieval process becomes cumbersome and time-consuming. An object storage system works well since the data is static or fixed. In this example, the contents of the book will not change.

The objects (data, metadata and ID) are stored as “packages” in a flat structure and easily located and retrieved with a single API call. Further, as the number of books continues to grow, you can aggregate storage devices into larger storage pools and distribute these storage pools for unlimited scale.