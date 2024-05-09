What are containers?

One way to better understand a container is to examine how it differs from a traditional virtual machine (VM), which is a virtual representation or emulation of a physical computer. A VM is often referred to as a guest, while the physical machine it runs on is called the host.

Virtualization technology makes VMs possible. A hypervisor—a small software layer—allocates physical computing resources (for example, processors, memory, storage) to each VM. It keeps each VM separate from others so they don’t interfere with each other. Each VM then contains a guest OS and a virtual copy of the hardware that the OS requires to run, along with an application and its associated libraries and dependencies. VMware was one of the first to develop and commercialize virtualization technology based on hypervisors.



Instead of virtualizing the underlying hardware, container technology virtualizes the operating system (typically Linux) so each container contains only the application and its libraries, configuration files and dependencies. The absence of the guest OS is why containers are so lightweight and, thus, faster and more portable than VMs.

Containers and virtual machines are not mutually exclusive. For instance, an organization might leverage both technologies by running containers in VMs to increase isolation and security and leverage already installed tools for automation, backup and monitoring.

For a deeper look at this comparison, check out “Containers versus VMs: What’s the difference?” and watch the video: