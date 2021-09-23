What is Istio?

The major benefits of a service mesh include capabilities for improved debugging, monitoring, routing, security and use. That is, with Istio, it takes less effort to manage a wider group of services.

Improved debugging

Say, for example, that a service has multiple dependencies. The pay_claim service at an insurance company calls the deductible_amt service, which calls the is_member_covered service, and so on. A complex dependency chain might have 10 or 12 service calls. When one of those 12 is failing, there will be a cascading set of failures that result in some sort of 500 error, 400 error or possibly no response at all.

To debug that set of calls, you can use something like a stack trace. On the front end, client-side developers can see what elements are pulled back from web servers, in what order, and examine them. Frontend programmers can get a waterfall diagram to aid in debugging.

What the example does not show is what happens inside the data center—how callback=parselLotamaAudiences calls four other web services and which ones respond more slowly. Later, we see how Istio provides tools to trace function calls in a diagram much like this one.

Monitoring and observability

DevOps teams and IT administration might want to observe the traffic to see latency, time-in-service, errors as a percentage of traffic, and so on. Often, they want to see a dashboard. A dashboard provides a visualization of the sum, or average, or those metrics over time, perhaps with the ability to drill down to a specific node, service or pod. Kubernetes does not provide these functions natively.

Policy

By default, Kubernetes allows every pod to send traffic to every other pod. Istio allows administrators to create a policy to restrict which services can work with each other. So, for example, services can only call other services that are true dependencies. Another policy to keep services up is a rate limit, which will stop excess traffic from clogging a service and prevent denial of service attacks.

Routing and load balancing

By default, Kubernetes provides round-robin load balancing. If there are six pods that provide a microservice, Kubernetes will provide a load balancer, or service that sends requests to each pod in increasing order then it starts over. However, sometimes a company deploys different versions of the same service in production.

The simplest example of this might be a blue or green deployment. In that case, the software might build an entirely new version of the application in production without sending production users to it. After promoting the new version, the company can keep the old servers around to make the switchback quick in the event of failure.

With Istio, this is as simple as using tagging in a configuration file. Administrators can also use labels to indicate what type of service to connect to and build rules based on headers. So, for example, beta users can route to a canary pod with the latest and greatest build, while regular users go to the stable production build.

Circuit breaking

If a service is overloaded or down, more requests fail while continuing to overload the system. Because Istio is tracking errors and delays, it can force a pause, allowing a service to recover, after a specific number of requests set by policy. You can enforce this policy across the entire cluster by creating a small text file and directing Istio to use it as a new policy.

Security

Istio provides identity, policy and encryption by default, along with authentication, authorization and audit (AAA). Any pods under management that communicate with others use encrypted traffic, preventing any observation. The identity service, combined with encryption, helps to ensure that no unauthorized user can fake or "spoof" a service call. AAA provides security and operations professionals with the tools they need to monitor, with less overhead.

Simplified administration

Traditional applications still need the identity, policy and security features that Istio offers. That has programmers and administrators working at the wrong level of abstraction, reimplementing the same security rules over and over for every service. Istio allows them to work at the right level, setting policies for the cluster through a single control panel.