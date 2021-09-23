What is container orchestration?

Containers are lightweight, executable application components that combine application source code with all the operating system (OS) libraries and dependencies that are required to run the code in any environment.

The ability to create containers has existed for decades, but it became widely available in 2008 when Linux included container functionality within its kernel. And then it was widely used with the arrival of the Docker open source containerization platform in 2013. (Docker is so popular that "Docker containers" and "containers" are often used interchangeably.)

Because they are smaller, more resource-efficient and more portable than virtual machines (VMs), containers—and more specifically, containerized microservices or serverless functions—have become the de facto compute units of modern cloud-native applications. (For more on the benefits of containers see the interactive data visualization below)

In small numbers, containers are easy enough to deploy and manage manually. But in most organizations the number of containerized applications is growing rapidly, and managing them at scale. Especially, as part of a continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) or DevOps pipeline—is impossible without automation.

Enter container orchestration, which automates the operations tasks around deploying and running containerized applications and services. According to recent IBM research, 70% of developers that use containers report using container orchestration solution, and 70% of those report using a fully managed (cloud-managed) container orchestration service at their organization.