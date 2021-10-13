What is serverless computing?

Serverless does not mean "no servers." The name notwithstanding, servers in serverless computing are managed by a cloud service provider (CSP). Serverless describes the developer's experience with those servers—they are invisible to the developer, who doesn't see them, manage them or interact with them in any way.

Developers can focus on writing the best front-end application code and business logic with serverless computing. All they need to do is write their application code and deploy it to containers managed by a CSP.

The cloud provider handles the rest—provisioning the cloud infrastructure required to run the code and scaling the infrastructure up and down on demand as needed—and is also responsible for all routine infrastructure management and maintenance, such as operating system updates and patches, security management, capacity planning, system monitoring and more.

Moreover, developers never pay for idle capacity with serverless. The cloud provider spins up and provisions the required computing resources on demand when the code executes and spins them back down again—called ''scaling to zero''—when execution stops. The billing starts when execution starts and ends when execution stops; typically, pricing is based on execution time and resources required.

Along with infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), function as a service (FaaS) and software as a service (SaaS), serverless has become a leading cloud service offering. According to a report from SkyQuest Technology, the global serverless architecture market size was valued at USD 8.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow from USD 9.84 billion in 2023 to USD 50.86 billion by 20311. Today, every leading cloud service provider offers a serverless platform, including Amazon Web Services (AWS Lambda), Microsoft Azure (Azure Functions), Google Cloud (Google Cloud Functions) and IBM Cloud® (IBM Cloud Code Engine).

Together, serverless computing, microservices and containers form a triumvirate of technologies at the core of cloud-native application development.

Check out this video for a detailed explanation of serverless and the serverless stack (6:37).